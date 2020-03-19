Eaux Claires Festival is seeking city approval to hold the event July 10 and 11 in downtown Eau Claire.
One of the items on the agenda for the City Council's Tuesday meeting is a resolution authorizing Downtown Eau Claire Inc. to conduct the festival around 202 Graham Ave., in an area with two stages just south of Pablo Center at the Confluence.
According to an event plan from Eaux Claires Festival filed with the city, the event has set a maximum audience capacity at 6,000 and is designed to be about "NEW music, exciting food initiatives, craft beer and art."
This would be the fifth event in the festival's history. It debuted in 2015 and ran through 2018, before taking 2019 off. It featured music in such genres as rock, rap, folk and soul-R&B as well as visual and literary art.
The first four festivals were held at Foster Farms off Crescent Avenue in the town of Union, where Country Jam also is held.
Among organizers of the festival is Bon Iver leader Justin Vernon, who has been a co-curator of the festival along with Aaron Dessner, a guitarist with indie rock band The National.