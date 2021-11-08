EAU CLAIRE — City leaders are poised to vote on a 2022 budget this week, but its impact on the average Eau Claire homeowner’s property tax bill is not yet known.
Industrial property values needed to calculate next year’s tax rate for Eau Claire have not been available from the state Department of Revenue.
Those figures are scheduled for release this week, according to information provided by the department, but they might not come out until Thursday — after the City Council is scheduled to approve the 2022 budget.
The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing tonight on next year’s planned spending plan before taking a vote on it during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.
If the state figures come before then, city Finance Director Jay Winzenz said he could add the tax rate into the budget, but it wouldn’t be required for the council to approve it.
“We don’t set the rates and the levy until two weeks from now,” he said.
While the property tax levy — the total amount of taxes the city intends to collect in 2022 — is already specified in the proposed budget, a final vote on next year’s taxation won’t be taken until Nov. 23.
Winzenz said that later vote on taxes is done because there are occasionally delays in getting all figures needed to calculate them.
He attributed this year’s delay to revaluation of property throughout Eau Claire as well as a manufacturer’s appeal of the value of its facility in the city.
A revaluation is done in Eau Claire every three years to get assessed values of properties closer to their actual market values.
The state government handles assessment of industrial property, while the city assesses residential and commercial property as well as some business equipment that is subject to taxes.
Residential and business property assessed by the city grew 18% in this latest revaluation. But because the housing market was hotter than commercial property, home values alone increased by an average of 23%.
Tax bills that homeowners will receive in December will not increase by that degree though, as the city’s tax levy is not rising at the same high rate that property values have.
The proposed 2022 budget includes $46.7 million in city property taxes — up $2 million from this year. That amounts to a 4.5% increase in the property tax levy.
Property taxes are just one revenue source in next year’s $141.3 million operating budget. Other funding sources include state aid and shared revenues, license and permit fees, and charges for city services.
In addition to Eau Claire’s 2022 operational budget, the council is set to take a final vote Tuesday on $46.17 million in city projects planned next year.
Other business
Also on this week’s council agendas:
• New maps of the city’s five aldermanic districts using population data from the 2020 Census will be discussed tonight before a vote on Tuesday. The city drafted three options for the maps, each being slight variations on how Eau Claire is currently divided between five district representatives on the council.
• Rezoning land and a site plan for the new Eau Claire County Highway Department complex along U.S. 53 in the city’s far southeast corner will be subject to a public hearing tonight and then a vote on Tuesday.
• City employee pay raises of 1.25% in January and July will be discussed during tonight’s meeting before a vote on Tuesday.
• Weiss Commercial Real Estate is seeking to buy four vacant lots in the city’s Sky Park Industrial Center for $213,750 via a purchase agreement scheduled for a council vote on Tuesday. The La Crosse company intends to put spec buildings on the lots to attract businesses who are looking to expand or relocate.