EAU CLAIRE — City property taxes on a typical Eau Claire home are slated to go up by $74 next year based on the budget approved on Tuesday.

The owner of a $200,000 home paid about $1,458 in taxes to the city this year and that will be increasing to $1,532 next year due to the City Council’s approval of the 2023 budget.

