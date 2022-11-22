EAU CLAIRE — City property taxes on a typical Eau Claire home are slated to go up by $74 next year based on the budget approved on Tuesday.
The owner of a $200,000 home paid about $1,458 in taxes to the city this year and that will be increasing to $1,532 next year due to the City Council’s approval of the 2023 budget.
That financial impact of the coming year’s budget became available shortly before Eau Claire’s elected officials were to vote on it during their Tuesday afternoon meeting.
“This year because of the unusual character of the year, the accounting staff really had to work around the clock to come up with this number,” City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said.
Staff turnover in the city’s finance division this year and referendums held by the city and Eau Claire school district were among the factors Hirsch listed that led to the tax figure arriving later than normal.
The City Council took just under an hour to take a series of votes to approve the budget, including a discussion of fees for youth recreation activities.
The budget passed unanimously in a 9-0 vote on Tuesday. (Councilmen Andrew Werthmann and Charlie Johnson were absent from this week’s meetings.)
Council President Terry Weld said this year brought more conversation between city leaders and residents than previous years about the city’s financial state, due in part to it being an issue in this month’s election.
“The referendum allowed us to get out into the community to talk not only about the referendum, but the budget itself,” he said.
On Nov. 8, 63% of Eau Claire voters approved a referendum that allows the city to create 15 new public safety jobs next year. That also allowed the city to increase property taxes by $1.45 million, bringing next year’s expected property tax levy to a total of nearly $49.9 million. That’s about $3.16 million more — an increase of over 6% — than the property taxes the city has in the current year’s budget.
In addition to property taxes, the city budget also includes borrowing, charges for services, state aid and other revenue sources.
All told, the proposed budget for 2023 has $154.3 million in total spending, which includes the public library, health department and capital projects. That’s a 9.2% increase on the $141.3 million in spending in the 2022 budget.
City taxes are just one part of tax bills that Eau Claire property owners are scheduled to receive in December that must be paid during 2023. Other portions of tax bills go toward public schools, county government and the local technical college.