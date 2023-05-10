U.S. Bank drive-thru location

For decades the city has sought to buy this U.S. Bank drive-thru building located between City Hall and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. The bank closed the location last year and has negotiated to sell it to the city for $450,000.

 Staff photo by Andrew Dowd

EAU CLAIRE — For over 20 years the city has wanted to buy a small drive-thru bank location in a key downtown spot and replace it with a public plaza.

That longtime goal took a big step forward on Tuesday when the Eau Claire City Council voted 10-0 to buy the shuttered U.S. Bank drive-thru office at 131 S. Farwell St. for $450,000.

