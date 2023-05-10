For decades the city has sought to buy this U.S. Bank drive-thru building located between City Hall and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. The bank closed the location last year and has negotiated to sell it to the city for $450,000.
EAU CLAIRE — For over 20 years the city has wanted to buy a small drive-thru bank location in a key downtown spot and replace it with a public plaza.
That longtime goal took a big step forward on Tuesday when the Eau Claire City Council voted 10-0 to buy the shuttered U.S. Bank drive-thru office at 131 S. Farwell St. for $450,000.
Situated between City Hall and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, the small office building and its drive-thru lanes has appeared in numerous city plans through the years as a lot to acquire.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert referenced a 2001 consultant's study commissioned by the city that stated the location should be turned into a "town square" with a fountain, clock and open space for community gatherings.
More recent planning documents, including designs for major library renovations that were done last year, also envisioned the bank's location as a plaza for the public to enjoy.
"This does go with the plan to create that green space connection between the library and City Hall," said Aaron White, the city's economic development administrator.
That is a long-term plan for the space for future years. In the meantime the city is thoroughly scrutinizing the property before the sale closes in two months. During this due diligence period the city will inspect the building and land, do a full title search and other steps usually taken before a sale becomes final.
Before a plaza would be designed and built, the city is considering temporary uses for the site.
With much of the lot already paved, White said it will likely serve as additional public parking for those visiting City Hall.
The drive-thru building itself could be used as an office for city employees who enforce parking policies, inspect buildings for code issues and handle numerous customer service duties, according to a proposal City Manager Stephanie Hirsch presented to the City Council.
On Tuesday, council members were pleased to finally accomplish the long-sought goal of having a signed deal to buy the property.
"It is a great idea to move forward with purchasing this property, though admittedly it does seem like a pretty high price," Gragert said.
He and others questioned the sale price due to the lot's tapered shape, sloped topography and limited options for redevelopment.
White responded that the purchase price was about what the city expected when it began negotiations. He also said there has been overall appreciation of land prices in recent years.
"Values are climbing for the spaces that are available to build on," White said.
