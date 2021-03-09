EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to continue meeting virtually, using a videoconferencing platform, until at least May 25.
If the council wishes to pursue virtual meetings after that date, they will have to introduce another resolution at the May 25 city council meeting, said interim city manager Dave Solberg.
“This does apply to all (city) boards and commissions as well, up until that day,” Solberg told the city council Tuesday.
The council has held public meetings using the videoconferencing platform Webex since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to an emergency declaration that gave the city manager additional powers beginning in mid-March.
The city council voted in September to approve an ordinance allowing virtual meetings when council members say it’s a necessity due to a community emergency situation. That ordinance took effect in late November. (Before that ordinance, the council was not allowed to meet electronically or via teleconference when the city wasn’t under a declared state of emergency.)
Council President Terry Weld said at a September council meeting that the city won’t return to in-person meetings until they can be held without creating the opportunity to expose residents, employees and the council to COVID-19.
Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said Tuesday she is anticipating a future discussion by the council and city staff “trying to reconcile how we meet if some people have been vaccinated (and) some haven’t.”
“In the cases where vaccination is a very personal decision, whether it’s a member of the staff, elected official or member of the public, how do we safeguard for multiple scenarios while respecting people’s individual choices? I don’t need an answer today but it’s something I’ll be thinking about; just to make sure we vet for those multiple scenarios,” Emmanuelle said Tuesday.
Omaha Street
The city will move forward with a roadwork project on a stretch of Omaha Street this year. The city council delayed a vote on the project in February after council members learned that a group of churches that own a large cemetery along the street would face a total of around $100,000 in special assessment costs for the project. The council in February asked Solberg to come up with options to reduce that financial burden.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann on Tuesday asked the council to postpone the project until the city’s next construction season, arguing that a coalition of six churches that oversee the cemetery say they cannot afford the costs. The postponement would allow the council to reexamine the city’s special assessment policy “when it comes to uses that are more of a public good,” Werthmann added.
Those special assessment costs for the churches include: Lutheran Church Cemetery paying $31,587.95; Sacred Heart Cemetery paying $25,998.90; St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery paying $23,896.70; St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery paying $20,459.40, according to city documents.
“The amount of income they bring in on the cemetery is very, very minimal,” Werthmann said Tuesday. “ … They fall in a category where they can’t apply for the normal kinds of alleviation that other businesses and individuals can apply for.”
Despite an increase in the special assessment costs if the city postponed the project, Werthmann said he hoped the upcoming federal COVID-19 stimulus package, which may be heading for approval from the U.S. House, would include extra infrastructure dollars the city might be able to use to support the churches.
The council ultimately voted 9-2 against Werthmann’s proposal; Werthmann and councilwoman Emily Berge voted for the postponement of the roadwork.
Councilman David Klinkhammer said the churches will have 10 years to pay the special assessment costs: “I don’t think it should be grounds enough, considering what the cost and inconvenience would be to delay it for a year, for all the citizens of Eau Claire plus the residents that live on this street.”
Council President Terry Weld called it “a challenging discussion and a difficult decision,” ultimately voting against postponing the roadwork: “I feel optimistic that our churches can make this work. I understand and I want to be compassionate in that regard, but at the same time I want to be responsible to the majority of the property owners that are also affected by this postponement, and I don’t think that is fair to them.”
The council ultimately voted 10-1, with Werthmann casting the no vote, to approve the Omaha Street roadwork project and special assessments.
The last time this portion of Omaha Street was assessed for improvement was in 1985, said deputy city engineer Leah Ness.
Other business
• The council voted unanimously to approve an estimated $3.53 million in roadwork on a 1 1/3-mile stretch of Riverview Drive that connects to Riverview Park. The upcoming project will pick up on the stretch from the park’s north end, continue through a neighborhood and end before the intersection with Airport Road.
The city intends to add bicycle lanes and a paved recreational trail near the park. Unlike last year’s Riverview Drive project, which closed off most of the park and the boat launch, this year’s project will only limit access to the park’s secondary parking lot on its north side and the pavilion next to it.
The council also approved an amendment to the project from Berge, who proposed increasing the street’s width to 34 feet north of Hickory Lane, allowing an eight-foot parking lane in addition to the roadway. (Riverview Drive currently varies from 26 to 30 feet wide from shoulder to shoulder, according to city documents.)
• The council also voted unanimously to approve road work on a portion of Keith Street next to Memorial High School. The council also greenlit an amendment to the project from councilman Jeremy Gragert. That amendment allows for adding bike lanes throughout a large portion of the corridor, Gragert said.
• Council members on Tuesday voted to approve a site plan for the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s planned renovation and expansion project.
• The council also gave approval to a site plan for UW-Eau Claire’s repaving of an employee parking lot next to Hibbard Hall along Garfield Avenue.
Leader-Telegram reporter Andrew Dowd contributed to this report.