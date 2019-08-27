Displaced by an extensive renovation project, the Eau Claire City Council and other public meetings will return next month to City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Tuesday marked the City Council’s final meeting in its temporary home, the boardroom of the Eau Claire County Courthouse.
“A year goes by quickly. This was your last meeting in this room,” City Manager Dale Peters said at the conclusion of the council’s legislative meeting.
City offices have been using an office building at 2020 Prairie Lane on Eau Claire’s north side, but the City Council insisted last year that public meetings remain near downtown.
The courthouse was seen as the best option for the convenience of residents because it is centrally located, not far from City Hall, on a bus route and has facilities suited for public meetings.
Peters said formal recognition of the county government for providing a temporary home for city meetings will be part of an upcoming City Council meeting.
“We’re grateful for the hospitality the county has provided us for using this room,” he said.
Council President Terry Weld echoed that sentiment, but added that he’s anxious to get back into the council chambers in City Hall for the Sept. 9 meeting.
City employees are in the process of moving their offices back to City Hall and will officially reopen the building for regular business on Tuesday.
Other business
Tuesday’s City Council meeting lasted only about 10 minutes, during which time the following were approved:
• Restrictive covenants that have governed buildings and businesses allowed in Eau Claire’s Sky Park Industrial Center were replaced with a general development plan.
• The liquor license previously held by sports bar Varsity Club was transferred to ClaireWaters Bar & Restaurant, a supper club that plans to open next month at 2106 N. Clairemont Ave.
• Eau Claire grew in size by 15 acres through an annexation of land along the south bank of Otter Creek. The vacant land had been part of the town of Washington, but owner David Lund is building a home on part of the property and wanted it to be part of the city.