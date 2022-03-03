The Eau Claire City Council has chosen Stephanie Hirsch to be the new city manager, the city announced in a news release Thursday.
Hirsch, who is operations administrator at the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services, was one of two finalists for the position. She is an Eau Claire native and has worked for the county since early 2021.
“We’re excited to announce the City Manager appointment to Stephanie Hirsch and look forward to her leadership and collaboration with council, city staff and our community as we work together serving and meeting the needs of our great city," City Council President Terry Weld said in a statement.
Dave Solberg, the city's engineering director and interim city manager, was the other finalist for the position. He will continue as interim city manager until April 4, when Hirsch is expected to begin in the role, according to a news release from the city.
Solberg has led the city on an interim basis since City Manager Dale Peters retired in October 2020.
The city said in the news release: "The Council is grateful to Mr. Solberg, who brought the same high level of integrity, dedication and problem-solving skills to his interim role as he does to his leadership role as City Engineer. Mr. Solberg stepped up to shepherd the city through an especially complex time; a period of transition for the organization, and of challenges for us all as a community as we worked our way through a pandemic. We thank him for his hard work, service, creativity, and leadership."
The City Council plans to discuss Hirsch's appointment to the position and her employment agreement at its March 8 legislative meeting.
Prior to her position with Eau Claire County, Hirsch worked for 15 years in various roles for Sommerville, Mass, a city with a population of 81,045 that is close to Boston. She served for a time as an at-large city councilor and headed up multiple special projects for the mayor, based on a short profile released by the city.
Before she worked for that city, she held positions at Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Mass., and at University of Massachusetts Boston. Duties in those jobs included coordinating projects university students did with municipalities and consulting work with East Coast communities and school districts, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Her resume also includes a research and evaluation position at the Boston Police Department and a project manager for a children’s services software program developed for New York City.
Hirsch holds a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College (Swarthmore, Pa.) and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School.
This story will be updated.