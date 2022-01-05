EAU CLAIRE — The City Council is slated to decide next week on whether a downtown Eau Claire business venture should get a liquor license.
Prior to that, Eau Claire’s License Review Committee scrutinized two proposals vying for that same license during its meeting on Tuesday.
One proposal raised numerous concerns among city staff, according to Assistant City Attorney Jenessa Stromberger, while the other one did not.
Health and safety code violations found in a fall inspection of the shuttered State Theatre, 316 Eau Claire St., were noted in the discussion of Fusion Management’s plan to revive the historic downtown building as an entertainment venue. The local event management and marketing company’s application also stated that renovations to the building are ongoing, but the city had no records of active building permits taken out for the building.
Other concerns were raised about the facility’s ability to control underage drinking and the venture relying just on alcohol sales to make profits, Stromberger said.
The application was also considered incomplete as of Wednesday, she noted, because there was not yet a signed performing arts agreement, which that kind of business would need to get a liquor license. Without that agreement, the license application will not move forward to the City Council, Stromberger said.
In contrast, city staff did not have concerns with businessman Charles Marquart’s plans to turn the former Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St., into a restaurant and bar called The Reboot Social. The business would include various games, including arcade video games, pinball machines, duckpin bowling and skee-ball.
Marquart’s application stated its revenues would come from a combination of food and beverage purchases, as well as money customers pay to play games. While the business would be for all ages during the daytime, its plan includes multiple measures to curtail that to only people 21 and older after 8 p.m.
Information from this week’s License Review Committee meeting will be sent to the City Council, which will consider awarding the combination Class B alcohol license during its meeting on Tuesday.