EAU CLAIRE — A project to create two new buildings with apartments and storefronts on former industrial land in Eau Claire’s Cannery District is seeking the City Council’s approval.
Duluth, Minn.-based P&R Companies is asking Eau Claire’s elected officials to approve rezoning land for the project so construction can start in spring.
The developer plans to build a pair of five-story buildings on vacant land between First Street and North Oxford Avenue in a redevelopment area the city has dubbed the Cannery District.
Between the two buildings, there will be 266 apartments, 20,000 square feet of commercial space and enclosed ground-floor parking for tenants.
When the developer originally announced the project in March, construction was estimated to cost $53 million, but prices have risen since then. In materials P&R sent to the city last month, a range of $50 million to $60 million was given. City Attorney Stephen Nick has said the price is currently estimated at $58 million, making it the single largest residential redevelopment project in Eau Claire’s history.
A public hearing will be held during tonight’s council meeting on P&R’s rezoning request before it is up for a deciding vote on Tuesday afternoon.
So far the project has already passed its prior stops for approval.
Minutes from last week’s city Plan Commission meeting state that nine-member group gave its unanimous support for P&R’s rezoning request to the City Council.
In November, Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority agreed to sell the five acres of land to P&R for the project for $1.5 million. The RDA did agree to provide up to $500,000 in credits to help offset P&R’s site preparation costs.
Also last month, the City Council signed an agreement to provide $5 million for the project. That will be paid in installments as the buildings reach construction milestones and as rents for 20% of the apartments are kept at prices deemed “affordable” to those making 80% or less of the county median income.
Other business
Also on the council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting:
• A multi-year contract to provide health insurance for Eau Claire city employees is slated for renewal for another year. Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire’s current contract with the city is scheduled to end next year, but the city is planning to extend that to 2023. Under the proposed renewal, rate increases would be limited to 2% in 2023.
• The city is asking the council’s approval to apply for about $186,000 in grant money from the Department of Homeland Security to buy lifesaving equipment for the Eau Claire Fire Department. To get the seven automated chest compression devices and an air compressor sought through the grant, the city will be required to pay a local share of about $16,900.