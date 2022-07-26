EAU CLAIRE — The World Health Organization on Saturday declared this summer’s monkeypox outbreak a global health crisis as the disease spreads across 75 different countries.
The designation indicates that WHO views the outbreak “as a significant enough threat to global health that a coordinated international response is needed.”
In response to the increasing number of reported monkeypox cases in 45 states, including Wisconsin, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s Communicable Disease Division has formed a monkeypox response team in anticipation of a case reaching the county.
“We are preparing for whether that case would be someone that we’d see in our clinic or we would hear about that case from one of our health care providers,” said Allison Gosbin, a public health nurse with the Communicable Disease Division and member of the monkeypox response team. “Right now the treatment and vaccine that we would use with a case would come from the state, so we are working to make sure those processes and protocols are in place to quickly obtain what we would need for that.”
As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 18,095 confirmed cases of the disease globally. Of those cases, 3,846 are in the United States. Nine cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin.
Monkeypox is a virus characterized by a new, unexplained rash and skin lesions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The virus spreads through direct contact with the skin lesions or body fluids of an infected person; sharing items, such as bedding or clothing of an infected person; or through prolonged exposure to an infected person’s respiratory secretions. The virus can also be passed between humans and animals.
The CDC has reported that most cases of monkeypox in the U.S. have occurred among gay, bisexual, transgender and other men who have sex with men. While Gosbin noted that there seems to be a common misconception that monkeypox is a sexually transmitted infection, the Fenway Institute, an interdisciplinary think tank, traced that misconception to the outbreak’s early days.
“The current outbreak of monkeypox in Europe and North America appears to be related to two raves held recently in Spain and Belgium and attended primarily by gay men, according to David Heymann, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and an advisor to the World Health Organization,” the Fenway Institute stated.
“The virus was likely transmitted via sexual contact, Heymann theorized. However, as sexual contact involves close physical contact, distinguishing between the two in terms of contribution to transmission would be difficult. The CDC subsequently issued an alert during the May 23 media briefing warning gay and bisexual men that the virus appears to be spreading in the community globally.”
The think tank concluded that, while the disease does appear to be spreading among some sexual and social networks of gay, bisexual and transgender men, it is not exclusive to those groups.
Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headaches, muscle aches or backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face or other parts of the body.
The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
According to the CDC, while monkeypox can be painful, it is rarely fatal. Less than 1% of monkeypox cases result in fatality. However, people with weakened immune systems, children under 8 years of age, people with a history of eczema, and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding may be more likely to get seriously ill or die, the CDC stated.
Though Gosbin says the health department has been preparing for the possibility of a case in Eau Claire County for several weeks now, she noted that the virus is much slower to spread than COVID-19, and the risk of infection is much lower.
“So basically, our communicable disease and clinical service staff here at the health department are learning about the disease right now so that we can conduct case interviews and follow up with close contacts if we should see a case in the community,” Gosbin said. “We’ve had other outbreaks in the past. We’ve dealt with H1N1, we’ve dealt with Ebola. We always have to prepare whether we know we’ll see a case or not.”
Gosbin said the best way to avoid contracting monkeypox is to avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with an infected person, and to avoid sharing linens or towels with a person who is infected.
If someone believes they may have contracted monkeypox, Gosbin said they should contact their doctor, avoid physical contact with other people and pets and self-isolate. If certain criteria are met, they may be tested for the disease, which can only be done through lab work. Those criteria include exhibiting a sudden rash, previous contact with a confirmed case of the disease and recent travel to a country where there are cases.
According to the DHS, there are no treatments specifically for monkeypox infections. However, because of genetic similarities in the viruses, antiviral drugs used to treat smallpox may be used to treat monkeypox infections. Because the two viruses are genetically similar, vaccines developed to protect against smallpox viruses may be used to prevent monkeypox infections.
“The U.S. government has two stockpiled vaccines — JYNNEOS and ACAM2000 — that can prevent monkeypox in people who are exposed to the virus,” the DHS stated. “Vaccines may be recommended for people who have had or may have contact with someone who has monkeypox, or for healthcare and public health workers who may be exposed to the virus.”
Gosbin said the Eau Claire City-County Health Department will offer updates pertaining to the virus on its social media and website, www.eauclairewi.gov/government/our-divisions/health-department. With further questions, contact 715-839-4718.