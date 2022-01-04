EAU CLAIRE — Spring election ballots for local government races are set following Tuesday evening’s deadline for candidates to file papers needed to run for office.
Competition for seats on the Eau Claire County Board and soon-to-expand Chippewa County Board is plentiful, while spots in some city governments and presiding over courtrooms didn’t draw multiple candidates.
Here are those who will appear on ballots in the Chippewa Valley in April 5 elections:
Eau Claire City Council
Eight people have filed to appear on spring ballots for five at-large seats on the Eau Claire City Council.
Two incumbents — Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones — are seeking new three-year terms. The three other incumbents, Catherine Emmanuelle, David Klinkhammer and John Lor had previously declared they will not run for reelection.
That clears the way for newcomers to join the City Council next year. Joshua Miller, Larry O. Mboga, Charlie Johnson, Bob Carr, Mark Richter and Brian Trowbridge all returned the necessary forms to appear on ballots.
There are a total of 11 seats on the council, but five district seats and the council president are elected in other years.
Eau Claire County Board
Over two-thirds of the 29 Eau Claire County Board seats up for election in April have contested races, including some that attracted enough candidates to force a primary next month.
Incumbents are identified with (I) next to their names.
District 1: Courtney Kneifl, Todd Meyer. (Gary Gibson (I) not running)
District 2: Mary Catherine Partlow, Amanda Babb, Brent Knutson. Primary will be Feb. 15. (Sandra McKinney (I) not running)
District 3: Joe Knight (I), Gary Mizer.
District 4: Stella Pagonis (I).
District 5: Carl Anton (I), Larry Hoekstra.
District 6: Dane Zook (I).
District 7: Steve Chilson (I).
District 8: Kevin Stelljes (I), Cory Sisk.
District 9: Donald Mowry (I), Thomas Mastin, Allen Myren. Primary will be Feb. 15.
District 10: Nancy Coffey (I), Dori Pulse.
District 11: Nathan Otto (I), Tara Balts.
District 12: David Lehmkuhl, Brett Geboy. (Colleen Bates (I) not running)
District 13: Connie Russell (I).
District 14: Judy Gatlin (I), Wayne Peters.
District 15: Nick Smiar (I), Joshua Naponiello.
District 16: David Hirsch, Benaiah Stanley. (Chris Hambuch-Boyle (I) not running)
District 17: Thomas Vue, Mary Sommerfeld. (Martha Nieman (I) not running)
District 18: James Dunning (I), Matthew Lehner, Robert Amelse. Primary will be Feb. 15.
District 19: Gerald “Jerry” Wilkie (I), Kathleen Kivlin.
District 20: Nathan Anderson (I), John Folstad.
District 21: Mark Beckfield (I).
District 22: Katherine Schneider (I).
District 23: Robin Leary (I), Don Zwicker.
District 24: Heather DeLuka (I), Lewis Titus.
District 25: Jodi Lepsch, Brian Bauer. (Melissa Janssen (I) not running)
District 26: Tami Schraufnagel (I).
District 27: Trudy Grill, Kyle M. Johnson. (Zoe Roberts (I) not running)
District 28: Kimberly Cronk (I).
District 29: Missy Christopherson (I), Josh Stanley.
Altoona City Council
Altoona is extending the deadline to file nomination papers for one of the four seats up for election in April.
Incumbent Councilwoman Maria Guzman (District 3) made a late decision to not seek reelection for personal reasons.
That means the city will continue accepting paperwork from nominees in that district until 5 p.m. Friday. Should no nominees come forward by that new deadline, the spot will be left blank on the spring ballot and likely be taken by a write-in candidate.
As for the other Altoona city races, Mayor Brendan Pratt, council members Dale Stuber (District 1) and Timothy Lima (District 2) are running unopposed.
Chippewa County Board
The Chippewa County Board is expanding from 15 members to 21 this year.
When approving the additional seats in November, board members said the previous rural districts were just too large, and the hope is that more younger people would consider joining the board if there were fewer committee assignments for each supervisor.
Because of the entirely new redistricting plan with smaller seats, the district numbers have changed.
District 1: Janice Morrow, James Flater.
District 2: Harold “Buck” Steele (I), Pamela Guthman.
District 3: Ken Schmitt (I), Duane Shoebridge.
District 4: No candidates.
District 5: Dean Gullickson (I), Darren Kirby.
District 6: Glen Sikorski (I).
District 7: Jason Bergeron.
District 8: James C. Erickson.
District 9: Joel Seidlitz, Lucas Kohls, Bob Sworski. Primary will be Feb. 15.
District 10: Tammy Tom Steinmetz, Matthew Peterson.
District 11: Roger Calkins, David Anglemyer.
District 12: Charles Bomar, Lisa Mancl.
District 13: Charlene Kervina (I), Caden Berg.
District 14: Benjamin Anglemyer, Robert Teuteberg.
District 15: David Eisenhuth.
District 16: Ronald McGill.
District 17: George E. Rohmeyer, Jr.
District 18: Annette Hunt (I).
District 19: Chuck Hull (I).
District 20: Mechele Pitt Shipman (I), Dean Mueller.
District 21: Kari Ives (I), Tara Perez.
Incumbent supervisors Lee McMenamin, James Mickelson and Don Hauser are not seeking reelection.
Chippewa Falls City Council
Three seats on the Chippewa Falls City Council will be on April’s ballot, but only the incumbents have decided to run.
Rob Kiefer (Ward 2), Chuck Hull (Ward 4) and Paul Nadreau (Ward 6) all filed paperwork to seek re-election. Only even-numbered for the seven-member council are up for election this year.
Each seat is a two-year term.
Dunn County Board
Seven of the Dunn County Board’s 29 supervisor seats will have contested elections in April.
District 1: Brian Johnson (I).
District 2: David Bartlett (I), Patrick Breslin.
District 3: Vaughn Hedlund (I).
District 4: Ronald P. Score (I).
District 5: Gene Stene (I).
District 6: Jim Zons (I).
District 7: Gary Bjork (I).
District 8: Charles L. Maves (I), Luke Wilsey.
District 9: Thomas Quinn (I), James Chich.
District 10: Michael Rogers (I), Pilar Gerasimo.
District 11: John “Jay” Quilling. (James R. Anderson (I) not running)
District 12: Michael Kneer (I).
District 13: Monica Berrier, Jody Kromrey (I).
District 14: John Calabrese (I).
District 15: Donald O. Keuther (I), Greg Rugland.
District 16: Ann Vogl (I).
District 17: Kelly McCullough (I).
District 18: Sean Breslin.
District 19: Carl Vandermeulen (I).
District 20: Hilary D. Robinson. (Timothy Niehoff (I) not running)
District 21: Laurie J. Christianson, Diane L. Morehouse (I).
District 22: Andrew Hagen.
District 23: Mark R. Thomas. (James Tripp (I) not running)
District 24: Randy L. Prochnow (I).
District 25: No candidates. (Steven A. Jenson (I) not running)
District 26: Larry R. Bjork (I).
District 27: Robert Bauer (I).
District 28: Tim Lineau (I).
District 29: Jerry Joe Hartung (I).
Area judge seats
Several circuit court judge seats in west-central Wisconsin are up for election in spring, but each only attracted one candidate.
Incumbent Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds was the sole person to seek the Branch 1 seat he currently holds. For the county’s newly created Branch 6 judge spot, only Eau Claire attorney Beverly Wickstrom filed paperwork to appear on ballots.
Barron County Judge James Babler, Pierce County Judge Elizabeth Rohl and St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman have all filed for another term in their seats.
In Rusk County, incumbent Judge Steven P. Anderson is not running for re-election. Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna of Ladysmith is the only person who filed to run for that seat.
Leader-Telegram reporters Andrew Dowd and Chris Vetter contributed to this article.