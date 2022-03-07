EAU CLAIRE — City leaders defended hiring construction managers to handle certain public projects while still using the traditional method of using general contractors for other work.
Responding to a petition signed by 68 Eau Claire residents who want municipal projects to exclusively be bid on by general contractors, the City Council held a study issue Monday night on its bidding practices.
Finance Director Jay Winzenz said the city puts road and utility work out to bid each year for general contractors to competitively bid on. But for larger structural and building projects, Eau Claire has opted in recent years to hire construction managers.
“We use both of these processes to deliver projects depending on the type of project being undertaken,” Winzenz said to the council before explaining the pros and cons of each.
Advantages of hiring a general contractor include that it involves a single bid for a project and the firm selected is often familiar with subcontractors who will be working for them. But Winzenz said downsides include that price — not necessarily which firm is most qualified — is the determining factor and there still commonly are change orders during construction that result in more costs.
A construction manager — a person or firm in the industry who may also be a general contractor — is hired during the design process and can help spot issues in the plans before work begins.
“They can make changes at the design phase to make sure the project being bid is designed in the way that the city gets the biggest bang for its buck,” Winzenz said.
Selected based on their qualifications and paid an agreed-upon fee, the construction managers serve as the city’s representative during projects. It’s also their duty to put the many pieces of a project out for competitive bids from subcontractors. Those subcontractor bids are open for the city as well as the public to examine, Winzenz said.
“One could argue the construction manager form of delivery allows for more competition for subcontractors than the general contractor form,” he said.
A downside of the construction manager process is that a project’s exact final cost isn’t known until all those small contracts are approved, Winzenz noted. With a general contractor, the company bids on the entire project so the total cost — outside of any change orders that pop up — is known up-front.
‘Self-performing’ and ‘piggybacking’
Though the city’s staff defended its use of construction managers, there were some practices seen in recent projects that it intends to curtail.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert asked Winzenz if construction managers are able to submit their own bids alongside subcontractors for parts of the projects they oversee.
Winzenz responded that allowing the construction manager to “self-perform” — submit bids on pieces of the project that it is overseeing — has been debated by officials at City Hall.
“As a general rule, that’s something we would prefer to move away from,” he said.
Winzenz spoke about an internal policy that to discourage “self-performing.” Gragert asked if it’s something the City Council could enact an ordinance to ban outright.
Winzenz replied that there could be some times when “self-performing” is needed to get a project finished. Some of the specialized work categories in projects may get no bidders otherwise, he said. Completely prohibiting firms from “self-performing” may prevent some construction managers from taking on the city’s projects, he added.
Two construction projects now happening downtown — renovation and expansion of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and the new transit transfer center — are both overseen by Eau Claire-based construction manager Market & Johnson. On both of those projects, the company submitted bids for some of the work.
“On both the library and transit transfer center, the construction manager has been allowed to self-perform,” Winzenz said.
Out of the 35 different parts of the transfer center that were bid on by subcontractors, Market & Johnson put in a bid on five of them. For the library’s 32 work categories, the construction manager sought four.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson acknowledged perceptions from residents who believe the process for hiring Market & Johnson to oversee recent city projects was not competitive.
Winzenz said he believes that criticism came from the city “piggybacking” off a building contract that Chippewa Valley Technical College had for some of its recent projects. The city hired Market & Johnson for one of its projects to get a price for construction manager services it quoted in that CVTC contract, he said.
But after internal discussions at City Hall, Winzenz said Monday that there will be no more “piggybacking.”
“For all future selections of construction managers, we will go through our own competitive bid processes,” he said. “This will be the process moving forward.”
Monday night’s discussion was spurred on by the petition circulated by Jim Hoeppner of Eau Claire.
Hoeppner spoke during the open comment portion of the Jan. 24 City Council meeting to express his opposition to Eau Claire’s use of construction managers. He argued it has resulted in higher costs for projects including the library renovation.
“The lack of competitive bidding means we pay more in taxes,” he said during the meeting.
Winzenz said Monday that both the construction manager and general contractor methods include aspects intended to control costs on public projects by having companies compete for the work.
“In theory, both of them should result in roughly the same price,” Winzenz said.