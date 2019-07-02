Eau Claire City Hall will reopen in August after a yearlong renovation that updated the building into modern offices while also uncovering historic architectural features that had been hidden since the 1970s.
An open house is being planned later this month so the public can get a look inside the building before employees move in during August — all in time for the project’s Labor Day deadline.
“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we’ll make that goal or a little earlier,” city engineer David Solberg said Tuesday during a tour arranged for local media outlets.
The building’s interior looked vastly different than it did a year ago. Many of the drop ceilings installed in the last major renovation, which was done in 1978 and 1979 to improve energy efficiency, are gone. Original coffered ceilings, stamped tin and decorative molding that are more than a century old are now exposed in the taller ceilings.
The remodeling also created a more modern office aesthetic — replacing some drywall around offices and conference rooms with large glass walls.
“We tried to tread as softly on the historic part as we could,” Solberg said.
New windows on the building even had to get approval from the State Historical Society because Eau Claire’s current City Hall is the combination of two buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.
Eau Claire’s Carnegie Library built in 1903 and the 1917 City Hall were joined in 1978 with a connecting building that has an elevator, staircases and the City Council chambers.
Some of the original interior features were able to be revived, but there were some parts that were beyond salvaging.
After worn and faded carpet was torn off, original maple flooring underneath was sanded and refinished in several rooms. However, some boards had to be replaced and there are some areas with entirely new wood flooring.
The building also had five fireplaces in it with wooden hearths and green tile. Hearths had to be redone and there was only enough vintage green tiles intact for four of the fireplaces, leaving the final one located on the building’s lower level to be painted green.
Plaster molding bordering a ceiling in one area had multiple damaged sections, but Solberg said contractors were able to seamlessly blend in pained wood pieces to restore the original look of the room.
Previously painted a shade of blue intended to resemble water, the room now is white with light gray used as an accent color — the new neutral paint scheme found throughout the building’s interior.
Designers hired by the city chose the light colors because they help accentuate the intricate architectural details in the building, Solberg said.
Tess Morgan, the city’s media and communications specialist, toured the building on Tuesday to get a look at the offices as they neared completion.
“The revival that’s happening in the rest of downtown is reflected here,” she said.
The interior renovation is coming in on its $5.3 million budget, Solberg said. This project followed $1.14 million the city put into roof repairs, fixing exterior stairs and cleaning up the outside masonry.
But this may not be the end to renovations at the City Hall complex.
The adjoining Fire Station No. 2, which is connected to City Hall by a walkway and includes the city’s elections office, could get $1.4 million in upgrades in the next three years, according to the city’s proposed 2020-2024 capital improvements plan.
The most pressing part of that project is improving systems tied to a computer server room in the fire station.
However, spending on the building would depend in part on the outcome of a study planned next year to assess the city’s long-term needs for its numerous fire stations.
Farther out in the city’s projects plan is a major revamp of the city council chambers, which is currently envisioned as a $1.7 million project in 2023 and 2024.
But that project also depends on further discussions on how to make the room more welcoming to the public with costs in mind.
“As a council member it’s a little hard for me to look at that dollar amount,” city Councilwoman Emily Anderson said last week during a meeting on the projects plan.
City Manager Dale Peters explained the council chambers project was based on previous interviews with council members on how to make the room better for people attending the meetings. But he suspected additional interviews would be done in the future before that project might happen.