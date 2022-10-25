102622_dr_Transit_1a

Construction on Eau Claire’s new Transit Transfer Center continues Tuesday in downtown Eau Claire. The ground-floor city bus center and two floors of parking are expected to be finished next year, but won’t open until apartments are built atop the structure.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Talks continue between the city and private developers interested in building apartments atop the new Transit Transfer Center currently under construction downtown.

On Tuesday, city leaders said that not one, but two developers are working on the affordable housing to be built on the center.

