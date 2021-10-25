EAU CLAIRE — Terms for city contributions toward a new UW-Eau Claire event center will be discussed this week by the Eau Claire City Council.
In a closed session meeting tonight(Monday), the council is scheduled to meet with City Attorney Stephen Nick to discuss what the city will agree to help in the creation of the Sonnentag Event Center and Field House.
For Tuesday afternoon’s open session meeting, the council agenda includes a vote on a resolution outlining those broad terms on what the city intends to contribute to the project.
“It will contain those major points so we have agreement on them,” said Jay Winzenz, city finance director.
Following that vote, attorneys for the city and the parties behind the event center, UW-Eau Claire and the Blugold Real Estate Foundation, will begin negotiating on the fine details. Ultimately it would result in a developers agreement that specifies what the parties intend to do for the project.
Planned for land along Menomonie Street, the multipurpose facility would be home to UW-Eau Claire’s basketball teams, a wellness and fitness center, and the university’s athletics department. Poised to be the largest facility of its kind in the region, it would also be used for concerts, youth sports tournaments, other indoor events and commencements.
The event center and field house will cost $85.6 million to build, the university stated in a July news release when the project got endorsed by the UW System Board of Regents. Also in the complex, Mayo Clinic Health System plans to build a $15 million clinic for its imaging services and sports medicine program.
Construction of the center is slated to begin in spring and take about two years to complete.
Eau Claire’s elected leaders have already shown various ways the city intends to contribute to the event center.
Eau Claire’s capital improvement plan includes $10.8 million in 2022 tied to the new center and the area immediately around it. That includes upgrades to Menomonie Street, a pedestrian trail underpass there and an incentive to boost event center seating by 1,000 seats to get it around 5,000 so it can attract larger acts. That city plan was approved this summer and next year’s spending is slated to become part of Eau Claire’s 2022 budget through a vote next month.
Also, the council voted last year to provide a $1.5 million matching contribution specifically for the center to use green energy technology to reduce its reliance on the power grid. That contribution also requires the building to serve as an emergency community shelter in the event of natural disasters.
Planning for the center began in 2014 when the UW-Eau Claire Foundation announced that alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag donated more than $10 million worth of land and money toward the creation of a multipurpose complex.
Other business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• The council will get its first look at options for redrawing its five aldermanic districts as part of redistricting that follows the 2020 census. Those maps will return for a public hearing on Nov. 8 followed by a vote on Nov. 9.
• On behalf of the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, the city is poised to request a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. The grant would help the museum with its costs to build its new facility on a lot next to the city’s parking ramp along North Barstow Street.
• Replacing the roof of the city’s Central Maintenance Building for the first time since it was built in 1988 will be voted on Tuesday. Eau Claire construction firm Market & Johnson had the low bid for the project at $781,684, coming in under competitor Quality Roofing of Marshfield, which sought $927,752 to do the job.
• Eau Claire-based Pablo Group is requesting to designate four stalls for electric car charging spaces in the city’s downtown parking ramp on Gibson Street for tenants of its nearby apartments and the general public to use. The developer will install the car chargers, pay for electricity and set prices for users.
• Holding city meetings virtually for another three months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be up for a vote Tuesday. If approved, that would extend the ability for the council, along with city commissions and boards, to meet through online videoconferencing to Jan. 11.