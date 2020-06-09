Eau Claire city officials are talking about moving up their schedule for equipping police officers with body-worn cameras after residents have urged faster action.
City Manager Dale Peters said his staff will be researching the feasibility of whether a $805,000 project that includes police body cameras that had been slated for 2022 to 2023 could instead be done next year.
“We need to do enough research to see if it’s viable to do the work in 2021 before I would make the recommendation to move the money to 2021,” he said.
Peters is planning to have that legwork finished by the time the City Council will approve a document next month that details the city projects planned for 2021 through 2025.
The desire to speed up the purchase of the cameras comes after Eau Claire area residents spoke Monday night to the City Council.
Christina Funk, a nurse practitioner who works in Eau Claire and lives in the neighboring town of Washington, said Monday that a petition urging the city to adopt body-worn police cameras has more than 1,950 signatures.
The petition came along while several rallies on racial injustice have happened in Eau Claire in response to the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. A Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while the man was on the ground and handcuffed. The officer and three others were fired and now face criminal charges. Protests and nationwide debates over policing policies and institutional racism were inspired by Floyd’s death.
“Following the tragic death of George Floyd there has been a community conversation,” Peters said. “We’re being responsive to interest in the community and by the council.”
Councilwoman Emily Berge said she’d received a flurry of emails on Tuesday from people who asked to “defund the police department.” During a Tuesday evening work session on the proposed projects plan, she asked if the money for cameras in 2021 would actually be boosting the police department’s budget.
“It’s not additional funding, it’s not even reprioritization of funding, but moving funding up by a year,” city finance director Jay Winzenz responded.
The $805,000 slated for 2022 and 2023 was intended to replace existing video equipment in police squad cars and interview rooms, and then add body cameras, Winzenz said.
Peters noted that it is a large project because it’s not just buying cameras, but also a whole new video recording infrastructure for them. The addition of body cameras also requires more data storage, he said, as well as staff time in the police department to maintain those records.