Eau Claire is considering a $6 million to $7 million contribution to an event center planned along Menomonie Street to boost its seating capacity with the aim of bringing in larger acts and audiences.
UW-Eau Claire has planned a 4,100-seat event center in the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex, but the additional money from the city would be used to boost the capacity by 1,000.
“An event center of 5,000 seats or more will bring artists to the community that currently bypass us because we don’t have the facilities to host them,” City Manager Dale Peters said.
Details of the city’s potential financial involvement in the project were released Friday after the City Council had discussed them behind closed doors in recent weeks. A public hearing on the proposal will be part of Monday night’s council meeting, followed by a vote during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.
Currently in the form of a nonbinding letter of intent, the council’s approval would allow four parties involved in the talks — the city, Visit Eau Claire, UW-Eau Claire and the nonprofit corporation created to serve as the event center’s owner — to pursue a binding agreement.
“There’s more work to be done,” Peters said.
The letter of intent spells out how the city’s funding for the added seating is expected to be paid for.
Half of it would be paid through hotel room taxes handled by the local convention and visitors bureau. That revenue source would be tapped because the new event center is expected to bring more out-of-town guests into the community to see sporting events, concerts and other entertainment there.
“Our hope would be that the incremental rooms generated by Sonnentag would help us cover the commitment that Visit Eau Claire would have to the center,” said Kathy Wright, chairwoman of Visit Eau Claire’s board of directors.
The other half of the contribution to the event center would be funded through a tax increment financing district the city expects to create around the Sonnentag complex.
TIF districts use taxes on new buildings within them to pay for public investment made in that area that the city uses to spur redevelopment. The city expects at least $25 million in new taxable development in that TIF district, Peters said. Mayo Clinic Health System already announced a sports medicine, imaging and performance clinic there, and the city expects a hotel and restaurants also to be in the district.
In addition to its main contribution, the city also may pitch in up to $1.5 million for making the event center into an energy independent building and resistant to natural disasters.
That is intended to help the city meet its goals of being carbon-neutral and Eau Claire running on renewable energy by 2050, Peters said. And the large event center is also intended to be a place where residents can seek shelter during a disaster.
Picking seats
The university determined 4,100 seats would fit its needs, but welcomed other parties — such as the city — to get involved in the project to make it larger to meet the community’s needs, said Mike Rindo, UW-Eau Claire’s assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations.
“This is something that has been anticipated by the campus for quite a while,” he said.
Not only was a potential partnership mentioned back in August 2014 when the idea for the Sonnentag complex was first publicly announced, but also in a 2010 campus planning document, Rindo noted.
The city and Visit Eau Claire pushing for more seating was inspired by a 2018 study they commissioned about future event and convention space in Eau Claire.
Hunden Strategic Partners compared expected budgets, ability to attract big events and community economic impact of venues with capacities of 4,500 to 6,500 people. The consultant’s report found the latter would bring in more events, attendees and overnight stays at local hotels.
But the city settled on seeking an event center with 5,100 seats due to cost concerns.
Boosting capacity to 6,500 seats would drive up the cost by more than $20 million because it would mean expanding the building’s footprint, Peters said. The additional 1,000 seats proposed by the city can be done within the current event center’s designs, he said.
Having over 5,000 seats will still get the attention of big acts that hadn’t previously come to Eau Claire, Wright said.
“It really takes us into a different market as far as concerts go,” she said.
With UW-Eau Claire planning to break ground on the site this summer, it is looking to firm up commitments from everyone involved in the project and details of the complex.
“Time is of the essence,” Rindo said.
In addition to the event center, the Sonnentag complex also includes a recreation building that will have a large fitness center primarily for university students.
Designs for the buildings are being revised as parties involved in the complex have changed this winter. The event center is being tweaked based on the city’s potential contribution, and the recreation facilities are being altered following the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley’s withdrawal from the project last month.
Getting building designs finished next month will give the university time to present them to students in a referendum this spring and get approval from the UW System, Rindo said.
Breaking ground this July is the university’s goal, followed by two years of construction and opening in summer 2022.
Setting expectations
The letter of intent lists several expectations for each party, including the city improving Menomonie Street to handle increased traffic around the event center.
Also, the university is required to sign a deal with Visit Eau Claire for use of the complex’s five indoor basketball courts — three in the event center and two in the recreation facility.
“We see an opportunity for us to really become a very attractive city for sports tournaments to come to,” Wright said.
Visit Eau Claire hopes to attract 15 sports tournament to the city using the new facility.
UW-Eau Claire will be required to host at least 10 major events at the center that bring in a large audience, including people who will stay overnight at Eau Claire hotels.
“We’re confident we can meet those event dates,” Rindo said, citing feasibility studies done on the new center’s ability to attract performers.
The university occasionally brings large acts that draw a big audience to Zorn Arena now, but Rindo notes that UW-Eau Claire’s on-campus fieldhouse has long been outdated for hosting those events
“Zorn has become functionally obsolete for those types of things,” he said.
Built in 1951, the building has capacity for 3,500 people between the bleachers and seating placed on its wooden floor when it hosts a concert or other performance.
Blugold basketball and volleyball teams that play there along with other large events will move to the Sonnentag Complex when it is complete.
The new event and recreation center is named after John and Carolyn Sonnentag, owners of County Materials and both UW-Eau Claire alumni, who made a donation worth $10 million that included 21 acres for the new buildings.