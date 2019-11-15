Eau Claire city leaders are scheduled to weigh options in the next few weeks for getting financially involved in a large building project planned along Menomonie Street.
A potential contribution would have the aim of boosting the seating capacity in the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex so it could host larger crowds than current facilities in Eau Claire can accommodate.
“Staff is working with the university and Visit Eau Claire to analyze financing options that might be available to support the building and operation of an expanded event center,” City Manger Dale Peters said.
Currently planned with a maximum of 4,100 seats to meet UW-Eau Claire’s needs to replace Zorn Arena — a 68-year-old on-campus building that hosts collegiate basketball games and large gatherings — the city is examining ways to increase the event center’s capacity.
“This is a unique opportunity to explore the feasibility of a larger event center that supports the community,” Peters said.
He intends to present ideas to the City Council before 2020. The council’s only remaining meetings scheduled this year are Nov. 25 and 26 and Dec. 9 and 10.
Since the project was first unveiled in 2014, the university has been open to exploring partnerships to grow the capacity beyond UW-Eau Claire’s needs, said Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations.
But a decision on whether the city will contribute to the event center needs to be made soon to fit the university’s time frame.
“We certainly don’t have a firm deadline, but we’ve made the city aware that time is of the essence,” Rindo said.
Adding seats to the event center would mean changes to the building’s design, altering the site plan and updating projected budgets for running a larger facility.
The university already is facing a long checklist of approvals at the local and UW System levels needed to meet UW-Eau Claire’s goal of breaking ground on the project in July. UW-Eau Claire had originally planned to seek a preliminary approval from the UW System Board of Regents in December, but Rindo said that has been pushed back to a future meeting so more local work can be done on the project first.
Counting seats
UW-Eau Claire is currently planning the event facility in the complex to accommodate 3,300 people to watch Blugold men’s and women’s basketball games. Another 800 seats could be placed on the basketball floor to accommodate larger events.
But a report commissioned by the city and local convention and visitors bureau Visit Eau Claire to assess interest in event and convention facilities for the area suggested that the venue’s capacity should be increased.
Released early this year by consultant Hunden Strategic Partners, the report stated there is demand for Eau Claire to have an event center that can seat up to 6,500 people.
The design team working on the event center is coming up with multiple options for the number of seats and the costs that would come with them, Rindo said.
The consultant’s report suggested 6,500 seats as the optimal number, but Rindo said there might be somewhere below that and above 4,100 that is the right for the community.
“It could be a number in between there, certainly,” he said.
Private-public partnership
The city would not seek a share of the facility’s ownership nor have municipal staff help operate the event center, Peters noted.
Contributing financially but not getting too deeply embedded in a project was how the city handled a downtown mixed-use development that includes the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Eau Claire gave $5 million toward the arts center’s construction, created a tax increment financing district to fund infrastructure improvements at the site and agreed to contribute $225,000 annually in hotel room taxes for the Pablo Center’s operations.
Exactly what kind of arrangement the city could have with the Sonnentag Complex will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
The entire Sonnentag complex — the university event center, recreation facilities jointly used by UW-EC and the Eau Claire YMCA, and a Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine center — has a total estimated price tag of $90 million to $100 million.
In interviews last month, university officials estimated UW-Eau Claire’s share of the project to be between $40 million and $45 million. Rindo said those figures are still being refined.
Donations are expected to pay for the “lion’s share” of the university’s portion of the project, he said.
Kimera Way, executive director of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, was on the road this week to meet with donors and was unable to furnish a dollar figure for where the Sonnentag Complex fundraising is at.
“There still are moving pieces to this project — we are engaged in conversations with numerous donor prospects,” she said in an email.
The Sonnentag project is named after UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag, owners of County Materials Corp. The couple gave the 21-acre Menomonie Street land for the project as part of a $10 million donation to the Blugold Real Estate, which is a branch of the university’s foundation.
Convention center hopes
Next year, the city also hopes to make a decision on contributing to another project that would help bring more tourism dollars to Eau Claire.
However, this one does not yet have partners, plans or land currently announced for it.
The Hunden report reiterated the need for Eau Claire to have a convention center — ideally downtown near hotels, restaurants and attractions — to capture business that has gone to other communities with such facilities.
A public-private partnership likely would be needed to make a convention center in Eau Claire, Peters said.
Though one has not yet formed, he is having city staff work up some financial figures for the City Council to discuss next year for the potential of an Eau Claire convention center becoming a reality.