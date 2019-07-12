CHIPPEWA FALLS — The city of Chippewa Falls has filed another lawsuit against the owner of a West Hill property in an effort to clean up the site.
The suit was filed against John C. Kloss, owner of a vacant lot at 1123 Huron St. The home there was destroyed in a fire Jan. 1, 2018.
“The real estate is a junk yard” within the definition of city code, the lawsuit states.
The property has unenclosed storage of materials, equipment, supplies or inoperable motor vehicles, and the site has been declared a public nuisance, the lawsuit states.
Mayor Greg Hoffman said this is another example of how the city is going after land owners who aren’t keeping up their properties.
“We are tired of these people who are habitual offenders, who do not clean up their property,” Hoffman said. “It is unfair to their neighbors. In the city, there is an expectation that you keep things neat and orderly.”
The city is seeking that the lot be cleaned, and the mess removed at Kloss’s expense. If the city has to perform the cleanup, the cost could be added to Kloss’s tax rolls, the lawsuit states.
The city is also seeking a daily $100 forfeiture fee until the property is cleaned up.
This is the second lawsuit in just over a year the city has filed in an effort to clean up the site. The city filed a lawsuit in May 2018 to have the dilapidated house, which was just a burnt-out shell, completely torn down. The city had filed a raze order on Feb. 16, 2018, three months prior to filing the suit.
City inspector Paul Lasiewicz wrote that the assessed value of the building was $26,700, and the costs of repairs would exceed 50 percent of that assessed value.
The house was later torn down, and a temporary fix around the property was erected.
The new case has been assigned to Judge Steve Gibbs. The defendants have 20 days to respond to the lawsuit with a written letter. No future court date has been set.