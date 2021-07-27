EAU CLAIRE — Plans to turn a 61-year-old hotel into apartments gained the approval of the Eau Claire City Council on Tuesday.
An 11-0 vote of the city’s elected leaders OK’d rezoning the hotel at 809 W. Clairemont Ave., which will allow it to be transformed into an apartment building.
“Ultimately I think it’s a really good redevelopment,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said.
The 121-room hotel had been an America’s Best Value Inn, but recently the sign in front of the building changed to Campus View Inn & Suites. Plans filed with the city show the hotel undergoing significant renovation starting this year to turn it into an 87-unit apartment building, set to open in fall 2022. Compass Real Estate Management will manage and maintain the apartment building when the redevelopment is complete.
Two pools, the hotel’s lobby and spaces used by two businesses — O’Leary’s Pub and a restaurant — attached to the building will be demolished. (Mancino’s Grinders & Pizza has already announced it intends to find a new location to keep the restaurant in operation.)
In their place will be courtyard space for apartment residents to enjoy and vacant land where future businesses could go in the future.
Of the apartments, 52 will be studios, 28 one-bedrooms and seven two-bedroom units, according to the plans. Prospective tenants would be those in need of affordable housing and students who attend the nearby UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Gragert lauded the redevelopment project for replacing portions of the hotel’s expansive parking lot with green space. He also noted that the building’s location along existing transit routes, including a bus that serves the university campus, means it would be a good fit for student housing.
“It does make it a viable location for students to live,” he said.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson also voiced her support for the hotel’s redevelopment, noting that it has been a project that constituents have discussed in recent conversations with her.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:
• A change in the Eau Claire Marathon route was approved to remove the damaged High Bridge pedestrian bridge from the race scheduled to run on Sept. 26.
• The city will seek a grant from the state’s Public Service Commission to study the feasibility of installing a solar microgrid to provide emergency backup power at Eau Claire’s Water Treatment Plant.
• Contracts for $6.76 million to build the new downtown Transfer Center, which will serve as the hub for Eau Claire Transit, were approved. The contracts cover the bulk of the center and the ramp parking that will be built above it, but a second bid package will come later for finishing touches. Apartments that will be built atop the parking structure are a privately-financed project that are not included in these bids.