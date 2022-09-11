EAU CLAIRE — A boardwalk trail is being planned by the city along a western portion of Half Moon Lake.
A raised boardwalk made from durable composite decking is envisioned for a stretch of lakefront between the John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center, 1260 Menomonie St., and Rod & Gun Park.
Typically the city has used pavement for its recreational trail system, but a boardwalk is being planned for this location to reduce the disruption of soils along the waterfront.
“It’s just better for the environment,” said Steve Plaza, manager of Eau Claire’s parks, forestry, cemetery, buildings and grounds maintenance.
The boardwalk would be on pillars that stand a few inches above the ground.
Worn paths seen in that wooded area the boardwalk is being planned for indicate that people do already use that location for walking and biking. Establishing a formal trail there will make it easier for people who have difficulty with uneven ground, Plaza said. The boardwalk would fill a gap in the city’s trail system, which does not fully encircle Half Moon Lake.
The city is holding an open meeting to get public feedback on the boardwalk idea at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday directly behind the tennis center along the lakefront.
Parking is available toward the rear of the tennis center. Should there be inclement weather, the meeting will move inside the center.
Following Wednesday’s public feedback meeting, the boardwalk project will head toward the city’s Waterways & Parks Commission for discussion. That panel’s recommendation would then go to the City Council for a final decision.
Should the project get that support, Plaza said the boardwalk could be built in 2023.