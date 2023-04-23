EAU CLAIRE — How Eau Claire spends millions of dollars provided to it through a federal COVID-19 pandemic relief program will be discussed this week by city leaders.
The bulk of the $13.5 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act was allocated in July, but $4 million was left available to be decided in the future.
A public hearing will be held during tonight’s City Council meeting on a proposal for spending $2.19 million of the remaining funds on initiatives to address housing, homeless issues, bolster inclusivity and increase access to community services. The council is then scheduled to vote Tuesday afternoon on that proposal.
Drafted by City Manager Stephanie Hirsch, the proposal includes $1.1 million to fund three mechanisms intended to create more affordable housing in Eau Claire. Those are $350,000 in seed funding to establish a land trust, $500,000 to kick off a community development corporation and $250,000 to put into the city’s existing affordable housing fund.
Another large portion of this phase of ARPA funds is proposed to help the city’s public transit system bounce back from a reduction in ridership and allow more people to afford rides on city buses. This would be $675,000 to create what the proposal calls the Community Pass Pilot program.
“The Community Pass Pilot is an effort to increase ridership and encourage people to get out of their homes and into the community,” the proposal states.
It would help close a revenue gap created by lower fares charged to low-income riders and overall lower ridership, as well as seek out partnerships with other organizations to create discounts for other regional programs and services.
Hirsch’s proposal calls for $200,000 to establish a downtown street ambassador program, which would be used to assist visitors, help keep downtown clean and aid businesses with issues related to Eau Claire’s homeless population. Specifically, these ambassadors would discourage homeless people from camping and blocking entrances, but also offer to help find resources for those individuals.
For the ambassador program, the proposal cites numerous downtown-based organizations, agencies, religious organizations and city departments that would be involved.
Other funds included in this week’s proposal would fund a security guard at Eau Claire’s public library, start a child health equity pilot program, provide money for neighborhood association events and work on outreach to underrepresented groups in the city.
Hirsch’s memo on the ARPA funding states that a proposal on how another $1 million would be spent is going to be presented this spring. Half of that is currently slated to buy a day shelter facility while the other half is anticipated to be used on city projects.
After this spring’s allocations of ARPA funds, there will be $810,000 remaining. A proposal for how to use that money is expected to come in late fall or winter.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was passed by the federal government in March 2021. Communities including Eau Claire have until the end of 2024 to decide how to spend money they got from the act and it must be spent by the end of 2026.
Other business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• A public discussion on moving the city’s July 4 fireworks show from their longtime home of Carson Park to the High Bridge will be held tonight. The council had held its own study session earlier this month on the proposal to move the fireworks show, but ran out of time then before it could signal a consensus on the issue. Following tonight’s public discussion, the council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the potential move.
• Improvements for a section of Menomonie Street, including the addition of a roundabout at the 10th Avenue intersection, will be subject to a public hearing tonight before the council votes on them Tuesday. The affected section of road runs alongside the site where the County Materials Complex — future site of numerous UW-Eau Claire indoor athletics events and other special events — is currently being built.