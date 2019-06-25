Originally conceived as a major upgrade to seating and audience amenities at Carson Park’s baseball stadium, a project is being scaled back to make repairs to an aging grandstand and replace old metal bleachers.
The city intends to allocate $250,000 next year toward the Carson Park stadium project, adding to $1.25 million set aside in prior years.
A private-public partnership arrangement had set its sights on a grander vision worth about $3 million.
“That would’ve been a much bigger project for the facility,” City Manager Dale Peters told the City Council during a Tuesday evening meeting on projects Eau Claire plans to undertake in the next five years.
A volunteer fundraising group of baseball enthusiasts had set a goal to match the city’s contribution to the park, but Eau Claire’s community services director Jeff Pippenger said the most recent update he received had their progress at $105,000.
“The fundraising efforts have not been going well, so we anticipate them falling short,” Pippenger said.
With the city’s pact with the fundraisers expiring on Sept. 30, plans for a pared-back project are being pushed forward.
The original project would’ve replaced bleachers on the first and third baselines with higher-end ones with new concession stands, restrooms and storage buildings underneath them. The city now anticipates replacing the half-century-old metal bleachers with new ones that are ADA-compliant and have smaller gaps between benches and steps so they’re safer for children, Pippenger said.
Of prime importance to the city is fixing damage tied to a broken drainage system and corroded support beams in the grandstand behind home plate.
In autumn, the city discovered that the drainage system for the grandstand seating had stopped working because it was entirely clogged with peanut shells and other concession food. That had prevented rain from getting out of the stadium seating area, causing damage to it, Pippenger said.
Should there be money left in the project’s budget, the dugouts would be replaced with new ones, Peters said.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann said that safety of those attending ballgames at the park should be the top concern when considering projects to undertake at Carson Park.
“It seems like this is really important and we need to make sure this is safe,” he said.
The council is reviewing Peters’ proposal for the city’s 2020-2024 capital improvement plan and will vote next month on approving the document.
The city already did some structural repairs this spring to the grandstand, Pippenger said, and he expects more of the repair and replacement project will be done in an upcoming off-season when baseball teams aren’t playing at the stadium.