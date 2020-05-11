Eau Claire’s public pool is unlikely to open later this month and the city remains unsure when other recreational amenities will be able to resume serving residents.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, City Manager Dale Peters gave an update on public facilities and operations that have been affected by measures intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“The pool is currently not expected to open on Memorial Day weekend,” Peters said.
The city is evaluating the timeline for Fairfax Park Pool’s season, he added, and hopes to announce a decision on it later this week.
While the start of the pool’s season is in doubt, the city already has had some other outdoor recreational facilities closed since late March, in accordance with state orders.
On behalf of her children, Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle asked Peters if there is any estimation for when playgrounds could reopen.
“At this time the playgrounds do remain closed and will be for the foreseeable future,” Peters responded.
He noted that playground equipment has been marked off with red caution tape due to the potential for children to spread the virus by playing closely together or leaving germs on surfaces that others could touch.
Peters did say that the city is weighing the importance of mental and physical health of residents when it does make decisions on which facilities should be closed and is trying to keep as much available as safely possible.
Another seasonal rite that begins in springtime — shopping at neighborhood garage sales — also is in question.
Councilwoman Emily Berge said that is a worry shared by some of her constituents on Eau Claire’s north side.
“They’re under the assumption the city is saying we can’t have garage sales,” she said.
Peters confirmed that such sales are not allowed at this time as they would be considered “nonessential” under the state’s safer-at-home order. He told the council that rummage sales will be addressed in one of the upcoming updates provided three times a week by local health officials.
In his report to the council, Peters mentioned a variety of city planning projects, budgeting talks and studies that are delayed due to COVID-19.
One of those is instituting a participatory budgeting program where residents would have a greater role in deciding how the city spends a portion of its annual budget.
While Peters didn’t have a timeline for when that program would be established, he told the council to “stay tuned” for more information on how it will move forward.
Emmanuelle, who had advocated for participatory budgeting, said the program is especially important now “to include as many people as possible in this as our community rebuilds.”
Other business
Also during Monday’s council meeting:
• Haas Sons of Thorp was unanimously selected by the council for $4 million in roadwork contracts. The company was the low bidder on projects that will rebuild portions of Eddy Lane, Melby Street and a few roads in the Water Street area.
• The council accepted a $43,422 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help cover costs the city Police Department has in overtime and buying personal protective equipment for officers during the coronavirus pandemic.
• An $88,210 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was accepted by the council to continue herbicide treatments to control invasive plants in Half Moon Lake and monitor water quality.
• The council agreed to issue $11.2 million in bonds to pay for improvements to Eau Claire’s Water Treatment Plant that were planned as part of the 2019 and ‘20 city budgets.