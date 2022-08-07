EAU CLAIRE — Reflecting hotly contested political races and adjustments to voting wards, the city has more ballots available for Tuesday’s election than it has for prior August primaries.

The city ordered ballots to cover 40% of registered voters this time, well exceeding turnout seen in the previous four comparable primaries, according to City Clerk Carrie Riepl.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter