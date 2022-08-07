EAU CLAIRE — Reflecting hotly contested political races and adjustments to voting wards, the city has more ballots available for Tuesday’s election than it has for prior August primaries.
The city ordered ballots to cover 40% of registered voters this time, well exceeding turnout seen in the previous four comparable primaries, according to City Clerk Carrie Riepl.
“We take into consideration the current political environment for the contests on the ballot and make our best educated guess,” she said.
With the race for the Republican who will take on incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the fall to be decided this week as well as contested congressional and local government seats, the city is expecting an above-average turnout.
Voter turnouts for past primary elections has varied widely depending on what races and candidates are on ballots.
The August 2014 Democratic primary for governor that decided businesswoman Mary Burke would face then-Gov. Scott Walker — ultimately resulting in the Republican getting another term — turnout in the city was only 10%.
Presidential primaries can attract more voters, but Wisconsin's later spot in the calendar compared to other states means there can be clear party candidates before the Badger State votes.
In the 2016 presidential primary, 14% of Eau Claire voters cast a ballot. The August 2020 primary attracted 28% of city voters.
The biggest recent August primary was the Democratic race for governor in 2018. Tony Evers became the party’s candidate, but he faced a crowded slate that included former state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, D-Alma. Turnout reached 32% of registered voters in Eau Claire for that election.
That primary helped guide Riepl’s decision to order more ballots this time, but so the redrawing of voting wards following the 2020 Census.
Boundaries of voting wards — Eau Claire has 72 of them — changed after the census to get a similar number of residents into the five aldermanic districts the city is divided into.
More ballots were ordered for Tuesday’s primary so plenty are available for voters of each ward on Election Day as the city is still adjusting to how much voter turnout there is in each of the redrawn wards.
While the redrawn maps were in effect during smaller elections in February and April, this week’s primary is expected to attract more people to the polls. That will help the city further refine expectations for the numbers of ballots it will need for each ward in November’s general election.