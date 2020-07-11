Drive-in voting will return in late July, along with other measures Eau Claire is planning for upcoming elections as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Currently planned to begin July 28, residents will be able to cast a ballot for the Aug. 11 primary from their car or while on foot in the parking lot behind City Hall.
Poll workers in tents will confirm voters' ID, register those who need it, hand out ballots and then accept completed ones, all while having as little contact between people as possible.
"We’re pretty much doing the same thing we did last time," city Clerk Carrie Riepl said.
The city employed drive-up voting in March in lieu of early voting inside City Hall for the spring election.
Of about 16,000 ballots cast in the April 7 election in Eau Claire, a quarter were done through the city's drive-up voting operation, according to Riepl. Half were absentee ballots that were mailed into City Hall. Only a quarter of the votes were cast at polling places on Election Day.
For the upcoming Aug. 11 partisan primary with congressional, state legislature and local races, Riepel has already begun mailing out the first batch of absentee ballots already requested by Eau Claire residents.
Voting absentee is still the route she is encouraging, but the city will still have all 20 of its polling places staffed on Election Day.
Health precautions put in place during April's election — plastic shields between voters and workers, sanitizing pens and keeping space between people — will be in effect again. All poll workers will wear face masks, Riepl said, and voters will be encouraged to do the same.
Dates for early voting before the Nov. 3 general election, which includes the race for U.S. president, have not yet been set by the city.
City councilwomen Kate Beaton and Emily Anderson wanted to recognize the city's efforts to keep voting safe during the pandemic.
"We wanted to show support to staff for doing those things,” Beaton said.
The two authored a resolution the City Council will vote on during its Tuesday afternoon meeting. It commends the city for using drive-up voting, recruiting plenty of poll workers and working with public health officials for Election Day procedures. The resolution also thanks the Wisconsin Elections Commission for its June decision to send an absentee ballot application to all registered voters before the November election.
While mostly offering thanks for prior efforts, the resolution also does call for the addition of more ballot drop boxes in Eau Claire.
“We’re asking the staff to consider installing a few more spread throughout the city so people don’t have to travel far to drop them off,” Beaton said.
Used by those who opt not to return their absentee ballots by mail out of worry they might not arrive in time, the city did have one drop box behind City Hall before the spring election.
Other Business
Also during this week's council meetings:
• A conceptual plan for improvements to Boyd Park will be presented Monday night by the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association, and the council will vote on it Tuesday.
• A resolution urging — though not requiring — residents to wear face masks while in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be voted on Tuesday by the council.
• Neighbors of a Necessity Street home where a man has been raising backyard chickens are opposing his attempt to get an after-the-fact license to keep the birds. The council will vote Tuesday on whether the license should be granted.