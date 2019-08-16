In the eyes of a group of bicycling enthusiasts, Eau Claire has gotten the bronze medal since 2011, but the city is hoping to move up to silver now.
The city recently applied to the League of American Bicyclists to renew its designation as a bicycle-friendly community and officials hope that improvements made in recent years can earn a higher status.
More miles of bike lanes and recreational trails have been built, safety and planning documents have been created and the city has made more efforts to encourage biking.
“In all of those areas we’ve made pretty good strides in improvement,” said Pat Ivory, senior city planner.
Recent efforts include a voluntary bike registration program used to track down stolen bikes that started earlier this year and new signs advising bicyclists to not ride on sidewalks near downtown shops and certain other spots where there are lots of pedestrians.
The city also has plans for more downtown recreational trails and road underpasses, as well as new trail sections on Eau Claire’s west side.
In addition to the city’s efforts, Ivory noted that schools, organizations and some businesses have also created events and educational opportunities to encourage more people to bike in Eau Claire.
SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar, 615 Graham Ave., opened in March 2018 and the business hosts regular group bike rides and occasional workshops teaching basic bike maintenance. Employees also volunteer at local bike races and for free services including bike valets for those attending outdoor concerts in downtown Eau Claire.
SHIFT co-owner Aaron Salmon also is chairman of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations on features to include in street projects. He also is involved in a new nonprofit, Bike Chippewa Valley, which started this year.
“On the advocacy side of things we’re firing on all cylinders,” Salmon said.
He is hopeful Eau Claire will get the silver designation in its latest application for the bike-friendly status, which he’d see as validation of efforts done in recent years.
“I’m pretty optimistic we’ll move up,” Salmon said.
City Councilman Jeremy Gragert, who is a member of the League of American Bicyclists, is skeptical that Eau Claire’s recent efforts will be enough to get silver as standards for the accolade continue to rise.
“We may stay at bronze for quite a long time because the target is moving and we may not be making strides as fast as other communities are,” he said.
Though Eau Claire has the second largest network of recreational trails in the state — 39 miles — Gragert said that alone is not enough to raise the city’s bike-friendly status.
Other higher-ranked communities including Madison and Minneapolis have more extensive infrastructure, including bike lanes on arterial roads with physical barriers protecting riders from vehicle traffic.
Gragert also said the city should invest more of its staff time in education, outreach and marketing of bicycling and public transit as alternatives to driving.
Gragert led a successful push on the City Council this summer to use $10,000 annually in the city’s five-year projects plan specifically to improve bicycle parking in public spaces.