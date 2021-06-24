EAU CLAIRE — After its previous search for a new city manager was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and ended with a candidate who opted for another job, the Eau Claire City Council is starting over.
During a Thursday evening work session, the council agreed to restart recruitment efforts that had been on hold since February.
Based on a timeline presented on Thursday by Human Resources Director Victoria Seltun, the earliest the city now expects to name a new manager is early December with that person starting the job on Feb. 1.
The city’s first step toward that goal is hiring an expert at finding executive-level job candidates. Next week the city will advertise a request for proposals from consulting firms and hopes to have one selected in early August.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle expects that many of the same companies that sought the contract last year will apply again.
“Likely seven or eight of the bunch will be similar to what we had before,” she said.
In the prior search, the city hired Baker Tilly to seek applicants and winnow the pool down to finalists. That work lasted from June 2020 until early February.
It essentially ended though after the council’s top choice, Gerald Smith, opted to instead take a job as city manager in Creedmoor, N.C., and the council decided to put its search on hold until the pandemic would no longer hamstring their efforts.
Though the city is beginning its search over again, it is not starting from scratch.
In the last go-around, Baker Tilly helped the city develop a recruitment brochure which will be used again.
“That should help streamline the process,” Seltun said.
In addition to a jump-start on written materials, council members said they gained experience from the previous search.
“This being the second time around I feel more comfortable in the process,” Councilwoman Emily Berge said.
Council President Terry Weld ended Thursday evening’s work session on an optimistic note.
“This is a good approach and we’re ready to start moving forward,” he said.
Dave Solberg, the city’s engineering director, has been serving as interim city manager since Dale Peters retired on Oct. 21.
Peters initially announced in February 2020 that he planned to retire that spring, but then decided to continue leading the city when the pandemic began. In September he announced that he would retire the following month.