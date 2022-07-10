EAU CLAIRE — Hiring an additional building inspector and a successor for a soon-to-retire network engineer are among new positions the city is considering to fund through federal COVID-19 recovery funds.
A revised plan for how Eau Claire would spend $13.5 million coming to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act will be subject to a public discussion tonight before a City Council vote scheduled for it on Tuesday.
City Manager Stephanie Hirsch released an initial proposal in May on how Eau Claire could use the funds, but feedback since then from the council, city staff and community members led to several changes.
Among those was splitting the spending into two phases. The first would be for about $9.5 million the sees as immediate needs and spending items the city has a clear picture of.
That includes items that have been detailed in the earlier proposal, such as $5 million to help cover a funding shortfall for construction of the downtown transit transfer center and $1 million toward improvements to the city’s waterworks to help deal with PFAS contamination. Hiring an ARPA coordinator and city housing project manager also have been part of Hirsch’s proposal from the start.
Putting $450,000 of the city’s ARPA money to help fund a downtown warming shelter for the next three winters has been in the proposal from the start, but two new additions to help the homeless were been added in later versions. Those are $38,000 to make that shelter available during hot days this summer and $30,000 worth of bus passes for homeless people.
During a June 28 work session in front of the City Council, Fire Chief Chris Bell advocated for the “cooling shelter.” He noted that without such a shelter, the city’s ambulance crews do end up responding to people suffering medical problems tied to high temperatures.
“I don’t think you can wait on the cooling shelter,” he told the council.
Positions added in Hirsch’s latest ARPA funding proposal is a building inspector, a position Hirsch said is in response to a common complaint the city is hearing from contractors and residents about long waits to get inspections and delays due to the current surge in construction.
A new network engineer to replace a longtime retiring employee would also be paid with ARPA money, allowing the incumbent in that job to pass along knowledge about the technology equipment that runs the city government.
“It’s really is the backbone of all of our infrastructure — both our regular operations and public safety,” Hirsch said.
An equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator position the city created jointly with Eau Claire County in 2021 would go from a shared position to a full-time job for just the city under the latest ARPA proposal.
Hirsch said starting the job as a shared position was “a great start,” but said the job’s scope is so big that the city needs its own full-time position. She acknowledged that comments from representatives of local ethnic and racial minority populations also helped influence the decision to boost that job. Leaders of the Black & Brown Womyn Power Coalition critiqued the city’s previous ARPA proposal for not doing enough to address equity, diversity and inclusion during the June 13 City Council meeting.
The ARPA money would only last long enough to fund the new positions for 4½ years, according to the newest proposal. After that, it would be up to the city to find other funding sources to retain them or reduce staffing.
While each of the jobs do have explanations of how they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic recovery in the proposal, Hirsch said the infusion of federal funding is also helping the city with a budget crunch it is facing.
“We’re just trying to make the city’s finances work,” she said.
Hirsch noted that none of the positions that are proposed for ARPA funding would be included in a referendum the city is planning to bring to voters this fall.
In the second phase of the current ARPA proposal, $4 million would be used to address issues of concern for the city. However, more public input will be sought on precisely how to use that money before it is allocated to specific projects.
“People want a more robust and community-driven decision making process,” Hirsch said.
Among those to help run that would be the ARPA coordinator, which is intended to be hired through money from the first phase.
Areas the second phase of the program the city is looking to address are issues faced by children and families, growing affordable housing, services for the homeless, business development, improving neighborhood connections and compensation for nonprofit groups that help the city with various issues.
Other business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• The council will vote Tuesday on whether it wants to put a city referendum question on November’s ballot. A majority of council members said during a work session last month that they were interested in a fall referendum. This week’s decision will not specify exact referendum language or a dollar amount sought from voters, but those details are anticipated to be the subject of a public discussion later this month.
• A development agreement between Blugold Real Estate Foundation and the city on the County Materials Complex is slated for a vote on Tuesday.