Exactly 37 years ago today the Eau Claire school district had an amicable divorce from the city government.
But in parsing up the marital property, one little thing got missed in the paperwork.
“Little Red (Elementary School) was missed in that process,” said Abby Johnson, the school district’s executive director of business services.
The deed to the defunct school located in the town of Brunswick still has the city’s name, even though other K-12 public education buildings were turned over to the school district’s ownership decades ago.
The city and school district are now working through correcting that oversight.
“The city agreed the title should’ve been done when the city and school district separated many years ago, but it was missed,” Johnson said.
Before signing over the deed though, the city wants to bring the school, which is in the town of Brunswick, into city limits.
Eau Claire’s Plan Commission will discuss Monday night annexing the property into the city, which the City Council would then vote on June 11.
The school is located at W3380 Highway 37 and surrounded by agricultural land and rural homes, about 1.2 miles away from the city’s southwest border that runs along Interstate 94.
It is still within the city’s sewer service boundary — an area surrounding Eau Claire where municipal utilities could feasibly be extended in the future.
But City Manager Dale Peters said there is no intention currently to run water and sewer lines out to the rural school that’s been closed since spring 2008.
“There are no immediate plans for utility extensions to that area,” Peters said.
While state law prefers annexations to be adjacent to land already within a city, there are statutes allowing “islands” of property in cities or villages surrounded by rural towns. The state allows those islands to be created as long as the property’s use does not go against county or town zoning laws.
Following the annexation, Peters said the city will need the council’s approval to turn the school over to the school district.
The Eau Claire school board voted unanimously, 7-0 on April 1, to support the city’s petition to annex Little Red School.
Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said the school district occasionally gets inquiries about the vacant school, which led to the desire recently to clear up the paperwork.
A local grass-roots nonprofit group, Initiatives for New Directions in Education, proposed in 2017 to use the building as a project-based charter school for high school students. Early last month, that group presented an updated proposal to the school board that had the flexibility of using other buildings, indicating that costs for using Little Red were higher than initially anticipated.
At this point the school district doesn’t have any plans for the building, Johnson said, but clearing up the title to the property means it could entertain ideas or offers for it without having to go to the city at a later date.
The city has claim to Little Red due to the way the local public education system was organized before it became a unified school district.
Eau Claire was among 41 city school districts remaining in May 1982, an arrangement where a panel of officials from city and town governments had oversight on budgets for the schools that area children went to, according to Leader-Telegram archives.
A state law made that arrangement illegal on June 1, 1982, prompting the local board of education to become a fiscally independent unified school district by that deadline and have control over its own finances.