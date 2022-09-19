EAU CLAIRE — The City of Eau Claire is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against it by the neighboring town of Washington over a controversial land annexation.
Last week Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer filed a motion in Eau Claire County Court, arguing the case should be dismissed because the town had skipped a step that state law requires before filing such a lawsuit.
While the state Department of Administration did weigh in on the annexation of more than 400 acres before the Eau Claire City Council proceeded with it on June 14, Hoffer wrote that town officials then had a month to request another review from state officials before taking the matter to court.
“The City of Eau Claire and the private property owners followed the first required step,” Hoffer wrote. “The town of Washington failed to follow the second required step.”
As of Monday, there had not been a ruling from Judge Emily Long on the motion or a hearing date scheduled in the case.
The Leader-Telegram emailed attorneys representing the town on Monday to seek comment on the city’s request for a dismissal, but did not get an immediate response.
The town filed the lawsuit in July, seeking to invalidate the annexation by alleging it lacked a signature from one of the affected landowners.
“The owner of one large plot of land — indeed, the only land in the proposed annexation area that borders the city — has not signed the petition,” stated the civil complaint signed by attorney Richard Manthe of Madison law firm Stafford Rosenbaum.
About 123 acres of Lowes Creek County Park was included in the annexation, but its owner — the Eau Claire County government — did not have a representative sign the petition.
However, the city has responded in legal filings that a signature from the county is not necessary by state law because the park is public property, not developable and does not have an assessed value.
In his filings, Hoffer defended the City Council’s 9-2 vote that annexed the large swath of land into Eau Claire.
“The City of Eau Claire’s decision to annex the territory in question complies with Wisconsin law and is grounded in sound public policy,” he wrote in the city’s Aug. 3 response to the lawsuit.
Namely, Hoffer wrote the annexation will bring new housing to the area with the benefits of city streets and utilities.
The annexation includes 235 acres, currently owned by Laverne Stewart, which has been proposed for a new housing development named Orchard Hills.
Last month, CDPG Developers filed a motion to intervene in the case, as they had not originally been included in the lawsuit.
“Because a reversal of the City’s decision will adversely affect the proposed intervenor financially, its interests are sufficiently related to the subject of this action,” stated the motion from attorneys William Wallo and Lindsey Kohls of firm Bakke Norman, which is representing the developers.
Neither attorneys for the the city or the town objected to the developers joining the case.
On Monday, Long granted the developer’s motion, adding them as a defendant alongside the City of Eau Claire.