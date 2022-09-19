EAU CLAIRE — The City of Eau Claire is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against it by the neighboring town of Washington over a controversial land annexation.

Last week Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer filed a motion in Eau Claire County Court, arguing the case should be dismissed because the town had skipped a step that state law requires before filing such a lawsuit.

