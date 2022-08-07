EAU CLAIRE — The city of Eau Claire is looking to borrow $2 million from the State Trust Fund to bridge a time gap between renovations of the public library and the arrival of the last donations for the building project.

During its Tuesday afternoon meeting, the City Council will vote on applying for a gap loan that would be used to pay for the final bills for the $18.5 million overhaul of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.

