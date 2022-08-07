EAU CLAIRE — The city of Eau Claire is looking to borrow $2 million from the State Trust Fund to bridge a time gap between renovations of the public library and the arrival of the last donations for the building project.
During its Tuesday afternoon meeting, the City Council will vote on applying for a gap loan that would be used to pay for the final bills for the $18.5 million overhaul of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The extensive building project began in spring 2021 and the revamped library is slated to open next month.
Of the project's costs, $7 million is coming from corporate contributions, private donations and grants pledged to the project. But not all of those gifts were scheduled to arrive right away, with some not scheduled to arrive until 2024.
The city is looking to take out the loan on Sept. 1, but payments on the loan wouldn't start to be due until mid-March 2024, according to the city's Finance Department.
And by then the city expects much, if not all, of the final donations come to come in and to avoid making interest payments.
"We anticipate not having to pay any interest for this current financing, and will continue to monitor the project costs and outside funding to assure the best cost-savings for the City of Eau Claire," city Finance Director Kitzie Winters said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
A year's worth of interest on the outstanding funds and donations would amount to an estimated $113,315, Winters stated.
The city intends to use the State Trust Fund for the loan as it is good for short-term situations, Winters said, and has no repayment penalty or legal costs. Should any interest incur, it would go toward funding school libraries in Wisconsin.
Other business
Also scheduled during the council's Tuesday afternoon meeting:
• Merge Urban Development's plan for a five-story building with commercial space and apartments next to a city parking ramp along North Barstow Street is seeking city assistance. The Iowa-based developer is seeking $800,000 through an existing downtown tax increment financing district. The privately-owned building will be worth at least $8 million for tax purposes, according to an agreement seeking the council's approval.
• The city is preparing to sign papers to be recipient of two state grants that will then be turned over to two private building projects. One of the state grants provides $1 million toward building new apartments at The Current, 1700 Oxford Ave., for low-income residents. The other grant is $1.5 million for expansion of homeless shelter Sojourner House, 618 S. Barstow St.
• Eau Claire's first application from a resident looking to paint a mural on a city street is up for a vote. Randal Smith is seeking a permit to paint an abstract image of a saxophone player at the corner of Franklin and Fay streets.