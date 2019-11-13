MADISON — The Eau Claire Municipal Water Utility has asked state regulators to increase rates by 38 percent to fund a $9.7 million upgrade to the process to remove manganese from the water.
Average residential customers currently paying $59.85 quarterly for 12,700 gallons of water would pay $82.77 or, about $23 more, if the Public Service Commission approves the rate request as submitted this week.
Water rates haven’t increased since April 2014 but with plans to upgrade the treatment plant on the horizon, the PSC suggested the utility file a comprehensive rate case, said Jeff Pippenger, city of Eau Claire community services director.
The $9.7 million project would allow the utility to continue to reduce manganese levels in the water but in a more cost-efficient way, he said.
Manganese is a mineral and is not considered a public health concern in drinking water. However, consumers don’t like the stains it leaves on porcelain fixtures and the utility doesn’t like it clogging water mains over time, he said.
The city removes manganese at a treatment plant on Riverview Drive built in the 1940s by using two sediment basins that were installed in 1953, Pippenger said.
The city filters out certain concentrations of manganese but uses about 90 million gallons of water a year to backflush the filters, so they remain effective.
Changes made to the sediment basins will trap and treat manganese before it reaches the filters which should cut in half the amount of water needed to backflush them, Pippenger said.
“That’s 45 million gallons of water we wouldn’t have to pump and treat annually … which is helping to save costs, reduce chemical usage and conserve water resources,” he said.
Work on one basin will begin Monday, and should be completed by June 1, when peak demand days often begin for the utility.
The second basin will be upgraded next fall and work also will be completed by early June, he said.
The utility has previously operated the treatment plant with only one basin functioning and Pippenger feels it can be done again.
The utility has received preliminary approval for a 20-year, low-interest-rate loan from the state’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program and will use some of the increased revenue to repay the loan, Pippenger said.
Other costs driving the need for more revenue include $750,000 to repaint the Oakwood Hills water tower next summer, about $850,000 to fully automate the water treatment plant and about $100,000 in increased pension and benefit expenses.
Without the new rates the utility projects finishing 2020 with a $649,961 income deficit after estimated revenues of $9.73 million and expenses of $10.38 million. However, the utility’s cash flow isn’t in jeopardy as expenses include depreciation costs of $2.1 million, a non-cash item the PSC wants utilities to report.
The new rates are expected to boost annual revenue by $3.62 million yielding a positive net income of $2.97 million and earn a 5.1 percent rate of return on the utility’s infrastructures investment.
Pippenger would like the PSC to authorize new rates within 90 days to be able to close on the Safe Drinking Water loan prior to beginning the upgrades at the treatment plant. However, approval will depend on the agency’s workload and being able to review the rate application and hold a public hearing in Eau Claire and Madison before authorizing new rates.