EAU CLAIRE — The City Council signed an employment contract Tuesday with Stephanie Hirsch, clearing her to become Eau Claire’s top staffer on April 4.
In a 10-0 vote — Councilman Andrew Werthmann was the lone absence — the council approved a three-year contract for Hirsch to be the new city manager.
“I’m excited to be beginning a new chapter and welcoming Ms. Hirsch,” council President Terry Weld said.
Hirsch, currently operations administrator at the Eau Claire County Human Services Department, spoke to the council via online videoconference during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I can’t wait to get to work with you all,” she said.
Hirsch grew up in Eau Claire, but got her degrees at East Coast schools and spent most of her professional career working for cities out there. About two years ago she moved back to her hometown to be close to family, and she began working for the county in early 2021.
Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle listed Hirsch’s credentials, including a degree from Harvard Business School, and years of experience in city government work that factored into her hiring. Emmanuelle also noted the fact that Hirsch will be the first woman to serve as city manager in Eau Claire.
“We’re going to appoint our first female city manager on International Women’s Day and that’s just a bonus,” Emmanuelle said.
Along with welcoming Hirsch, council members thanked Interim City Manger David Solberg, who has led Eau Claire since Dale Peters retired in October 2020.
“Under Mr. Solberg’s leadership we had kindness and collaboration at the forefront,” Emmanuelle said.
Weld also said he’s “forever grateful” to Solberg as well as the rest of the city’s staff for stepping up during a lengthy transition time that included the COVID-19 pandemic while also maintaining day-to-day operations.
Solberg, who was the other finalist in the city manager search, normally leads the city’s Engineering Department. He will continue as interim city manager until Hirsch takes office at 8 a.m. on April 4.
Hirsch’s contract includes an annual base salary of $152,090 plus raises tied to across-the-board pay increases that other nonunion city workers receive. The city will also contribute an amount equal to 3% of her base salary into a retirement account for her. Hirsch will get a $500 monthly vehicle allowance.
When he retired as city manager, Peters was making a base salary of $160,771, according to the city Human Resources Department.