Eau Claire signed a deal requiring that an off-campus dormitory pay $90,000 annually for city services, but no longer be subject to property taxes.
The settlement will end a lawsuit that Blugold Real Estate — a nonprofit arm of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation — filed against the city earlier this year to seek tax-exempt status for Aspenson Mogensen Hall, 222 Water St.
“This has been somewhat a contentious issue in terms of the property on Water Street and the taxes,” city Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.
The council voted 10-0 — Councilwoman Kate Beaton was absent from the meeting — on Tuesday evening to approve the agreement.
Blugold Real Estate will not get a refund of the $223,000 property tax bill it already paid this year, but will become tax-exempt next year and keep that status as long as it is owned by the nonprofit.
The annual $90,000 payment, which will grow with inflation, is slated to start next year.
“It’s a figure that covers the current city portion of the tax bill,” city attorney Stephen Nick said.
The settlement calls it a payment in lieu of taxes — an arrangement the city makes with nonprofit organizations that have tax exemptions, but recognize that their facilities do benefit from municipal services including police and fire protection.
Because of its new tax-exempt status, the dormitory will not contribute to the Water Street area’s tax increment finance district. That district uses taxes from new buildings in the vicinity to pay for public improvements along Water Street as well as a neighborhood improvement program for the nearby Randall Park area.
While there are other projects expected to come to the district, the dormitory valued at $11.15 million was a large piece of it.
Created in 2017, that district was expected to pay off its public project costs by 2030 or sooner, according to the plan for it. After that, taxes from buildings in the district go on the regular tax roll to pay for local government and schools. But unless Aspenson Mogensen Hall loses its tax-exempt status in the future, it will not make tax payments toward the Eau Claire school district, Eau Claire County government and Chippewa Valley Technical College — only the $90,000 plus inflation to the city.
The 200-bed Aspenson Mogensen Hall opened in fall 2017 and it occupies the top three floors of the building at 222 Water St. Private developers own and pay taxes on commercial space on the ground level.
Nick said the out-of-court settlement recognizes that this is an uncertain area of law and both sides had legal arguments to be made. As opposed to going to court and having a winner and loser, he said the agreement recognizes that the city and Blugold Real Estate are both working toward the goal of developing a better community.
It also sets forth a process to prevent similar disputes over tax exemptions.
“As we work with the university on future projects, it helps create a better dialogue between all parties,” Werthmann said.
The settlement calls for any discussions of tax exemption for future off-campus building projects tied to UW-Eau Claire to happen well before construction begins.
“We want to have those discussions up front,” Nick said.
He noted that those talks have already begun for the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex, which is planned for land along Menomonie Street.
The city did have an agreement in place with developers of Haymarket Landing, 220 Eau Claire St., another off-campus building with student housing, before it opened in August 2016. That agreement, which was linked to public incentives for the project, required that the building be subject to property taxes for at least 50 years.
Other Business
Also during Tuesday afternoon’s City Council meeting:
• The 2020 city budget was unanimously approved without any amendments from the council.
• A strategic plan intended to guide city staff on goals and objectives set by the council was approved in a 10-0 vote.
• Quarterly utility bills for the average Eau Claire homeowner will increase by $5 next year due to a sewer rate increase approved by the council. Those bills could go up even more as the city is also asking state regulators to OK an increase in water rates as well.