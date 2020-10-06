EAU CLAIRE — New positions to foster equity, diversity and inclusion in local government and incorporate social work into police responses are included in the city’s proposed 2021 budget.
The Eau Claire City Council held a work session Tuesday evening to delve into budget recommendations made by City Manager Dale Peters.
“It shouldn’t surprise any of us that this was a particularly difficult budget to prepare,” Peters said.
Rising costs and lower revenues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty of how to deliver city services until a vaccine for the disease is widely available helped make this the most challenging budget he’s worked on in nearly five years as Eau Claire’s top staffer.
An early look at the 2021 budget given in late August had a $436,500 shortfall, but that gap has closed as Peters made some changes and the city got surprisingly good news about its employee health care costs.
A 2% increase in its health insurance premiums was expected, but Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire instead announced it will cut its bill to the city next year by 1%.
“This 3% swing probably more than anything else saved our general fund more than $200,000 and allowed our funding gap to be closed,” Peters said.
Another trim in the proposed budget is ending a contract with Valley Media Works to record and broadcast meetings — opting to assign a city employee to do that. A smaller subsidy to Hobbs Ice Center is also planned as the city expects that spectators and some hockey teams won’t be using its municipal ice arena for part of 2021.
Despite the budgetary challenges, Peters pointed out two new positions planned for 2021 that address issues raised by the City Council.
A new position called the equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator will be created in the city manager’s office, but also shared in terms of cost and time with the Eau Claire County government.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle, who has advocated that the city create such a position in prior budget years as well, said she is pleased to see it slated for 2021.
Another new job called the police co-response coordinator would replace a vacant detective position in the Eau Claire Police Department.
The new position would respond to emergency calls, especially those involving people with mental health issues. The new employee also will work with area social workers on methods where both police and mental health professionals would respond to situations that warrant their combined skills.
“This is the beginning of a multi-year development in how we approach police responses in the community,” Peters said.
In addition to the new position, the police budget for contracted services has been increased by $25,000 to pay for a consultant that will advise the city on creating a robust co-response program.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann said the new positions get Eau Claire in the direction of fighting racism and becoming a more welcoming, embracing community.
“This budget really starts us down that road and I’m really pleased to see what’s in here,” he said.
Tuesday’s work session was on the city’s 2021 operating budget, which is seeing little change from spending planned this year.
Next year’s $133.7 million operating budget is less than $30,000 higher than 2020’s, according to Peters’ proposal.
In summertime, the City Council approved its 2021-25 capital improvement plan, which includes nearly $41 million in spending on public projects next year.
To pay for its budget, the city gets a mix of property taxes, state dollars, user fees, borrowing and other sources of funding.
The city is projecting a $42.97 million property tax levy next year, up from $42.24 million in this year’s budget.
The property tax bill on the average Eau Claire home valued at about $174,000 would increase by $8.25 next year if the proposed budget is approved, according to finance director Jay Winzenz.
Peters’ proposed budget will be the subject of a public hearing during Monday’s 7 p.m. council meeting. The council also will meet two more times this month to hear more details about the 2021 budget and discuss potential changes to it.
A final public hearing on the 2021 budget is scheduled for Nov. 9 before the council will vote on it the following day.