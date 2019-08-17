About half of the lots remain unsold in Eau Claire’s Sky Park Industrial Center since the business park was founded in 1982.
Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager, said part of why some businesses that looked into Sky Park ultimately built elsewhere was the lengthy rulebook, higher building requirements and additional procedures for the business park’s tenants.
“The covenants were one of the reasons they chose not to build in Sky Park,” White said.
The city is looking to abolish the 21 pages of restrictive covenants and replace them with a five-page general development plan for Sky Park.
Other Eau Claire industrial parks are governed by such plans, White noted, and Sky Park is the only one currently with restrictive covenants.
The Plan Commission will vote during its Monday night meeting on adopting the Sky Park plan. The City Council would then need to vote on abolishing the old covenants and adopting the new plan.
“For the most part you won’t see a lot of changes how it’s operated,” White said, noting that the new plan keeps the majority of Sky Park’s standards intact.
Sky Park requires more green space and landscaping around buildings than traditional industrial parks and has rules about where parking and truck loading can be located.
One change coming is that corner lots would no longer be required to have high-end facades on each side along roads — instead only one will be required on the side of the building with its main entrance.
White noted that a business currently considering a corner lot in Sky Park had voiced concerns that the old requirement would drive up their construction costs.
Another change is that a gathering of existing Sky Park tenants will no longer be required as the first step for approval of new buildings. Prospective builders will instead go through the city’s regular approval process.
The new plan also expands options for fencing materials that can be used and allows taller monument signs than previously allowed.
White said Sky Park has been slow to develop, but he hopes that replacing the covenants with a development plan will make the area more marketable.
A map of Sky Park showed 15 lots remain available in the 33-lot area.
Four of the lots are currently under option to purchase, White said.
The restrictive covenants were involved in a lawsuit when a few longtime Sky Park businesses objected to changes the city made to those rules in recent years.
Documation, Radix Laboratories, Valley Builders Hardware and Eagle Printing & Label sued the city in 2016 over changes it made to the covenants in 2012 and 2016.
The changes allowed a small office-type business — Advanced Engineering Concepts — into the park and allowed exemptions to a requirement that buildings include fire sprinkler systems.
The four longtime Sky Park businesses claimed the covenant changes eroded the value of their buildings.
However, a county judge and a state appeals court upheld the city’s ability to unilaterally change the covenants because Eau Claire remains majority landowner in Sky Park.
The businesses contended a 26-acre former landfill owned by the city and now leased for a solar power farm shouldn’t be included in Sky Park, but the judges disagreed.
Including the former landfill, the city owns 53% of the 129.2-acre industrial park, according to a map of Sky Park property.
The businesses appealed their case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which decided in June 2018 to not hear the case.
Other Business
Also during Monday’s meeting, the Plan Commission will:
• Review and vote on a site plan for Hy-Vee grocery store at 2424 E. Clairemont Ave., which will be built following the demolition of the vacant Kmart currently located on the lot.