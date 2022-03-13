EAU CLAIRE — City officials and neighborhood groups are discussing a possible ordinance to regulate increasingly popular short-term rental housing that is booked through online services such as Airbnb.
Last month the Third Ward Neighborhood Association steering committee talked about drafting recommendations of provisions for short-term rentals that it would bring to other neighborhood groups and ultimately present to the city for a possible ordinance, according to a memo from the Eau Claire Community Services Department.
The city Plan Commission had also put discussion and consideration of a short-term rentals ordinance into its list of items it plans to take up in 2022.
Prior to those talks though, the Plan Commission is scheduled tonight(Monday) to take up the latest application from homeowners looking to rent their property out to short-term guests.
Matthew and Jessica Larson are seeking the city to grant a bed-and-breakfast permit for their second home at 1413 Frederic St.
In their letter to the city, the Larsons explained they had lived in the home since 2013, but moved away and found work in Indiana after their old employer, Mega Foods, closed in 2016.
The Larsons had been renting the Eau Claire home to a family for the past four years. But with their tenants now in a home of their own, the Larsons are looking to rent out the Frederic Street house to guests looking to stay there between two and 28 days.
Based on their budgeting for it, the Larsons don’t expect it will make profit, but it will help defray their costs of keeping the house until they intend to retire there.
“The home is not an investment property and is very likely not going to generate positive cash flow,” the Larsons wrote to the city.
In their detailed letter, the couple specified precautions they’re taking to prevent guests from disrupting neighbors, including technology that gauges the indoor noise level and number of cellphones in the house to monitor if guests are violating rules against large parties.
The city has previously approved bed and breakfast permits for two other Third Ward homes since January 2019.
Other business
Also during tonight’s(Monday) Plan Commission meeting:
• Local developer Investment Realty is seeking a permit to build a duplex on the lot at 901 Water St., which has been vacant since Eau Claire Quick Clean Laundry burned down in July 2019.
• C&M Properties wants the city to rezone 7.8 acres of vacant land off Jeffers Road so new twin homes can be built there. The local homebuilder intends to put 17 twin homes — 34 dwellings total — on the land just south of the city’s brush site.
• More self-storage units are slated for the city’s north side as Q Properties intends five more storage buildings on a 2.7-acre lot on Alpine Drive. The new buildings would be immediately next to an existing complex called Prairie Lane Storage.