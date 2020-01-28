Details of a formal deal for a $6 million to $7 million contribution from the city of Eau Claire to a planned event center will be hashed out this spring.
On Tuesday afternoon, the City Council voted 9-0 — Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle was absent due to illness and another seat remains vacant since Laura Benjamin resigned in November — on a letter of intent that outlines the general terms for the city’s financial involvement in the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex.
“This project is really important to this community,” Councilman John Lor said. “It will be for our kids and children in the future.”
UW-Eau Claire had planned 4,100 seats for the event center to fit its needs, but the city’s contribution to the project will boost capacity by 1,000 with the aim of attracting bigger acts and more tourist dollars to the city.
“First and foremost is that we have had a need in our community for a space that can accommodate bigger sporting events, bigger music productions and other things that come with that,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.
The city expects at least $25 million in new property tax value around the complex that’s slated to be built on land along Menomonie Street. Mayo Clinic Health System already announced a sports and imaging clinic that will be built at the complex, and the city anticipates a potential hotel and restaurants will build near the complex based on its ability to draw in out-of-town guests.
“The Menomonie Street corridor has a tremendous future,” Werthmann said.
While she was excited upon first hearing of the Sonnentag project in 2014, Councilwoman Kate Beaton said she did spend time pondering whether the city should give money toward it.
“This has been a decision that I’ve struggled with,” she said.
Believing the project could encourage new housing in the area and it is intended to run on clean energy helped decide her vote in favor of it.
In addition to its contribution for additional seating, the letter of intent signed Tuesday states that the city may also give up to $1.5 million to the project so the building will be energy independent and serve as a community shelter in times of disaster.
Though the document outlined expectations of those involved — the city, UW-Eau Claire, the nonprofit created to own the Sonnentag Complex and Visit Eau Claire — a formal biding agreement will be developed in coming months.
“The letter of intent is really the beginning of the conversation,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said.
Driven by UW-Eau Claire, the project will also require a vote of the university’s student body in a spring referendum and approval from the UW System Board of Regents.
The university is planning to break ground this summer. Construction is anticipated to take two years with the complex opening in summer 2022.
In addition to the event center, the complex includes a fitness and recreation center, classroom and lab space for the university’s kinesiology program and the Mayo Clinic Health System sports and imaging clinic.
Other Business
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
• Sales agreements for lots in the city’s Sky Park Industrial Center were approved by the council. Alco Acquisition is buying three lots along Continental Drive so it can consolidate three businesses in manufacturing and warehousing into one site. Acre Three LLC got an extension for its option to buy an empty lot on Continental Drive to use as possible expansion space for a neighboring building it leases to Advantek Americas.
• Changes to a downtown tax increment financing district approved in a 9-0 vote will allow the city to provide up to $2.9 million in grants to developers, primarily to encourage underground parking for new buildings in the North Barstow Street area.
• The city is creating an 11-person commission to work on affordable housing policies. One member will come from the City Council, but the rest will be Eau Claire residents with various backgrounds including real estate, development, social services, property management and people who have struggled to find affordable housing.
• Rezoning approval from the council allows plans to proceed for a rebuilt and expanded Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic on Damon Street, and conversion of the former Little Red School into a training facility for Plumber and Steamfitters UA Local 434.
• Road projects in the Historic Randall Park neighborhood and the Mount Nemo area were approved.