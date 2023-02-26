EAU CLAIRE — The city would provide $5 million in incentives to a developer for building affordable housing atop the new downtown transit transfer center through a proposed contract.
The City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement with Iowa-based Merge Urban Development for the latter to build an 81-unit apartment building after the city's work on the center is finished.
"It’s a substantial project," City Attorney Stephen Nick said. "It’s one that’s eluded the city for several years.”
Securing a developer to build workforce housing as part of the new transfer center along South Farwell Street has been in the works for about five years. In 2018, the federal government awarded the city a $5 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant toward creating a center that would serve as a new hub for Eau Claire's bus system, provide public parking and create housing for low-income families.
A deadline for the grant currently requires the project to be entirely done during mid-2025 or the city risks losing the federal money.
“Keeping an eye on the TIGER grant is important to us,” Nick said.
Under construction since fall 2021, the public portion of the project consisting of a ground-floor bus terminal and two levels of structured parking above, is currently on track to be finished by summer.
Merge's residential building to be made atop the structure would begin construction by Oct. 1 and be done before the end of 2024, according to terms in the contract.
To make the apartment building, Merge is estimating it will cost $19 million. The price reflects rising construction costs in recent years as well as the difficulty of building on a structure that already stands about three stories tall.
And to make it possible, the developer has negotiated for the $5 million in incentives, which would be paid in installments and tied to goals the city has for the project.
The first $1 million would be paid when the developer has construction started and underway. The second $1 million would come after the building has reached its halfway mark.
And the city will pay the remaining $3 million when construction is finished, the building is opened and if rents have been set low enough to be deemed affordable. The developer must keep the rents tied to certain income guidelines for 10 years or Merge would be required to repay a portion of the incentive money.
All the apartments must be rented so they are affordable for households making up to 120% of the Eau Claire County median income, based on the contract. Half of the apartments must be affordable for families with incomes at 80% or less of the county median.
Merge will pay property taxes on the apartment building. The proposed contract states the building is expected to be assessed at a minimum of $14 million, which would generate about $250,000 annually in property taxes based on today's rates. Should the building be assessed at a higher value when completed, the tax payments would go up accordingly.
Through Tax Increment Finance District No. 11, the property taxes on the apartment building would go toward repaying the city's incentive provided to the developer.
While not the largest incentive the city has used to aid a development, Nick acknowledged that the Merge contract would tie the previous high mark for a project specifically intended for affordable housing.
"Without question it is a substantial amount and reflects challenges in the market currently and specifically with this project,” he said.
Previously the city had approved an agreement with $5 million in incentives in November 2021 with Duluth, Minn.-based P&R Companies. That was tied to two large buildings the developer intends to create in Eau Claire's Cannery District, which would create a total of 260 apartments and also some ground-floor commercial space. That pact holds the developer to keep rents affordable for a portion of the apartments, making that a requirement to get its final installment of the incentives.
Other business
Also during this week's City Council meetings:
• Public hearings will be held tonight on roadwork planned for portions of Fourth Street, McKinley and Roosevelt avenues, Meadow Lane and Rudoph Road. The council will then vote Tuesday to approve the projects as part of this year's road construction.
• A liquor license being sought by three different businesses is set to be awarded to one of them by the council. The new location for Country Jam USA, as well as Silly Serrano Mexican Restaurant and fellow eatery The Good Wives are competing for the alcohol license.
• A work session on the potential of the city to establish a local vehicle registration fee — aka a "wheel tax" — is scheduled after Tuesday's regular meeting.