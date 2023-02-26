Eau Claire transfer center

Eau Claire leaders will vote Tuesday on a contract with Merge Urban Development for an apartment building to be created atop the transfer center being built downtown.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — The city would provide $5 million in incentives to a developer for building affordable housing atop the new downtown transit transfer center through a proposed contract.

The City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement with Iowa-based Merge Urban Development for the latter to build an 81-unit apartment building after the city's work on the center is finished.

