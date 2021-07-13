EAU CLAIRE — The City Council agreed to spend up to $3 million for emergency repairs to fix structural damage found in a pedestrian bridge in Eau Claire.
Since the public learned about the repair costs last week, council members said they've heard an outpouring of support from residents who want the city to save the High Bridge.
"The lengths people went to make sure they were heard was refreshing and motivating to me,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said.
At a block party over the weekend, Gragert said, people continually approached him with their personal pleas for him to vote in favor of the repairs. Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said she received many emails, but also a person who came to her home over the weekend for an in-person plea.
The pedestrian bridge spanning the Chippewa River closed last month after an inspection found damage on one of its five piers, which also resulted in a heave in the decking.
In a 10-0 vote — Councilwoman Kate Beaton was absent — during its Tuesday meeting, the council approved a $2.5 million contract with Kraemer North America to replace the broken pier and the four others to extend the structure's life.
Another unanimous vote on Tuesday approved borrowing up to $3 million to pay for the contract and other costs tied to the bridge project. Those auxiliary costs include the temporary rock road built into the Chippewa River so cranes and other equipment can reach the bridge's piers.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann acknowledged that it is a lot of money, but he'd heard from many people who said the High Bridge benefits Eau Claire.
“What made the difference to me is hearing so much support from our community,” Werthmann said.
The bridge is part of the city's network of recreational trails and provides a connection between neighborhoods and Eau Claire's downtown. One end of the bridge is in an area the city is redeveloping, which has attracted new housing and businesses.
“The Cannery District really relies on this bridge,” Gragert said.
Before finalizing the borrowing in about a month, the city will seek out other sources of funding to reduce how much debt it would take out to fix the bridge. County bridge aid, state transposition grants and partnerships are among the alternate funding sources the city is looking into, according to Jay Winzenz, city finance director.
Though the council opted to save the bridge, the city had also gotten an estimate for how much it would cost to remove it. Demolition would cost about $2 million, including a contingency for the possibility the bridge could collapse during removal, said Leah Ness, deputy city engineer.
Following Tuesday's approval of the contract to repair the bridge, Ness said a pre-construction meeting will be scheduled with the contractor. That will include discussion of anticipated timing for the project based on the availability of construction materials, equipment and personnel.
Last week Interim City Manager Dave Solberg said he hopes the repair project could be done by the end of this year, but would understand if the work spills into spring 2022.
Structural damage to the bridge was first spotted on June 21 when an inspector initially out to look at damage a fallen tree did to a railing had noticed a heave in the decking. The city closed the bridge, and Xcel Energy shut off a natural gas line that is attached to the structure.
When the bridge was previously inspected in November, city officials said that damage was not found.
“Nothing was a red flag or raised a concern then,” Ness said.
Built in 1880 and 1881, the iron truss bridge carried trains over the Chippewa River for decades until it was abandoned in 1992. In 2014 and 2015, the city spent about $1.15 million to turn it into a pedestrian bridge.