The Eau Claire City Council is planning to take a formal stance this week in reaction to racist language aimed at a UW-Eau Claire student.
Council members Andrew Werthmann and Kate Beaton are proposing a resolution supporting student Kayde Langer and standing against racism in the community.
“I think it’s really important that we show support for the student who was attacked and do our part to elevate how wrong it is that this happened,” Werthmann said.
As city leaders, it’s important to support someone who encountered hateful speech and show that sort of racism is not welcome in Eau Claire, he added.
A public discussion on the resolution will be part of Monday night’s meeting and the council will vote on the matter on Tuesday afternoon.
The proposed message from the city is in reaction to Kayde Langer, a junior at the university, discovering a week ago that a decoration on her dorm room door had been defaced by a racist message. Scrawled in permanent market on a paper avocado was the phrase “go back to the rez” followed by a racial slur.
Langer, a Red Lake Ojibwe, posted a photo of the derogatory graffiti on Twitter, gaining the attention of many including media outlets and UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt.
The university leader immediately condemned the hate speech, saying it is not welcome on campus and issued a full statement on Monday morning announcing that an investigation has been launched into the incident.
The resolution lauds the university for its many measures it has taken to address inequities and bias. But the document then calls upon UW-Eau Claire “to step up in an unprecedented way with students, faculty, staff and administration on campus to seek accountability and implement meaningful measures to stop the racist and hateful rhetoric that threatens and hurts people of color.”
Werthmann said the latter passage is in response to young constituents who live in his district who feel the university can do more to combat racism.
“They want the university to take more bold action in addressing this,” Werthmann said.
But the document also says that people of color are impacted throughout the community in issues including access to education, wage disparity, securing affordable housing, fear of immigration policies, treatment by law enforcement, fairness in the court system, financial security and access to positions of power.
“I wanted it to point toward the fact we do need to step up as a city,” Werthmann said.
Other Business
Also on this week’s agenda for the City Council:
• A contract for Eau Claire to provide ambulance service to two-thirds of the Chippewa County town of Wheaton from 2021 to 2025 will be considered. The town recently voted to leave the Chippewa Fire District, contingent on being able to secure ambulance services from neighboring cities. Chippewa Falls’ city government is currently considering a contract for its ambulance service to serve the remaining third of the town.
• Dells Construction of Eau Claire is poised to get a $251,200 contract to build a new pavilion with restrooms in Owen Park. The pavilion would be available for picnics and other small gatherings during warm seasons and used for parks equipment storage during winter.
• The council will vote on selling a 3.4-acre lot on Continental Drive in the city’s Sky Park Industrial Center to a company called Capozzi Properties for $72,505. Capozzi is connected to RSTC Enterprises, which got city approval last week for their plans to build a 16,000-square-foot warehouse and office building on the land being bought in Sky Park.