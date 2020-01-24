Bicycles are the two-wheeled vehicles that an Eau Claire group mostly talks about, but this year that commission plans to branch out and discuss electric scooters in the city.
Eau Claire’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee intends to discuss a potential ordinance that would establish rules for companies interested in renting their scooters in the city.
“We’re just trying to stay ahead of that,” said committee Chairman Aaron Salmon.
Keeping up on mobility trends seen elsewhere and their potential impacts on Eau Claire is part of the committee’s work. One of those rising trends has been the popularity of companies renting scooters in large metropolitan areas where those services had previously just rented bicycles.
“The bike-share companies now are becoming more profitable by renting out scooters,” Salmon said.
Similar to a toy scooter — two wheels connected by a platform with a post and handlebars — the rental scooters have the added power of a small electric motor.
University interest
The committee has discussed electric scooters before, but the push to talk about a potential ordinance is also coming from UW-Eau Claire, said senior city planner Pat Ivory.
The university has made a formal request to the city to hold a meeting to discuss licensing scooter vendors, but a date for that has not yet been set.
“We’d like to do something this year,” said Mike Rindo, UW-Eau Claire’s assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations.
He tied the university’s interest in electric scooters to UW-Eau Claire’s 2010-2030 master plan, which looks to make campus more pedestrian and bicyclist friendly to reduce the amount of motor vehicles driven there.
“We really are looking at ways to provide alternate transportation to and from campus,” Rindo said.
But instead of just making its own policy, UW-Eau Claire wants to meet with city officials for a comprehensive rules that apply both on campus and on city streets.
BPAC’s work plan for 2020 doesn’t set a specific time when it will discuss an electric scooter ordinance. Salmon said it would be better to take up the issue earlier in the year so the city would be ready if any rental company wants to come to Eau Claire during this year’s warm seasons.
Where to ride?
Seeing the spread of electric scooters, Wisconsin lawmakers approved a state law last summer that regulated their use on roadways similar to bicycles.
Both electric scooters and bicycles are expected to stay on the right edge of traffic lanes and use hand signals to indicate turns.
“Basically the way a scooter would be treated is like a bicycle on a road,” said Bridget Coit, public information officer at the Eau Claire Police Department.
The state law does allow local regulation of electric scooter use when it comes to sidewalks and recreational trails.
Current Eau Claire law would prohibit electric scooters from traveling on sidewalks or recreational trails because motorized vehicles are not allowed on them, Coit said. The exception would be if the motor was turned off and a person was using their legs to push the scooter along.
While not at all common around Eau Claire, Coit said she has seen some people ride their own personal electric scooters in the city. Seeing them as a new and upcoming mode of travel for some, Coit said the city is working to educate people on their safe use.
Writing an ordinance to regulate electric scooter vendors even before any come here will allow Eau Claire to avoid issues that have arisen in other communities, Salmon said, such as scooters piling up in some areas but being sparse in other spots where people want to rent them.
So far the only Wisconsin city he’s seen with electric scooter rental was in Milwaukee last year, but Salmon noted that the pilot program there was very popular.
Starting with bikes
Last February the city did create an ordinance for bike rental services in anticipation of their arrival.
That local law created licenses that would allow bikes for rent to be out in public parks from March 1 to Oct. 31 each year. Requirements of companies interested in renting bikes in Eau Claire included obtaining a license from the city, paying a fee to park bikes on public land and having a storefront where their bikes are serviced.
The city did then reach out to a couple vendors, but they haven’t yet shown interest in coming here, Ivory said.
The university has had some preliminary discussions with a vendor about the possibility of a bike-share pilot project, Rindo said.
Even while writing up the bike rental ordinance last winter, Ivory said BPAC took note of the rise of scooters seen in other cities.
“We thought at that point in time the next progression would be electric scooters,” Ivory said.
The state law defines electric scooters as weighing less than 100 pounds, capable of speeds of up to 20 mph and essentially consisting of handlebars, a platform, two wheels and a motor.
With electric scooters being relatively new and not seen in many areas, the law noted that they are different from motorcycles, mopeds and the mobility scooters used by people who have difficulty walking.
Several companies — namely Lime, Bird, Skip and Spin — have been spreading their electric scooters around large metropolitan cities in recent years. Similar to bike rental services, the scooters can be found around those cities using a smartphone app, which people also use to pay for taking them for a ride.