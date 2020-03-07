Eau Claire leaders are hoping the city’s voice can be heard in Washington, D.C., to oppose a proposal that has thousands of Hmong and Lao people worried about being deported.
This week the City Council will take up a resolution that condemns the proposal that would send longtime U.S. residents who don’t have citizenship to Laos.
“We are not supporting the Trump administration who are working with the Laos government to deport Hmong and Lao people back to Laos,” said Councilman John Lor.
The council will hold a public hearing Monday night on the resolution before taking a vote during its Tuesday afternoon meeting.
Should the council approve that resolution, it would send a letter to Gov. Tony Evers, members of Congress who represent Wisconsin, Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and President Donald Trump to express the city’s stance on the issue.
The resolution is a reaction to reports of a Jan. 28 meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith. That meeting was cited as evidence of a proposal by the Trump administration to send more than 4,500 Hmong and Lao residents who are not U.S. citizens and have previously committed crimes or deportation orders against them to be sent to Laos.
About 300 Wisconsin residents who are Hmong, Lao and other ethnic minorities who originated in Laos have been served deportation orders, according to the proposed Eau Claire resolution. Most of them have lived in the U.S. for at least a decade.
While they may have made mistakes in their younger years, Lor said that deporting these people would tear apart families that have become established in the U.S.
“Hmong families have been separated enough,” he said.
In some of the cases, Lor said the people facing deportation weren’t even born in Laos, but in refugee camps inside Thailand as they awaited to be resettled in America.
And the fate of people who could get deported is a concern for the Hmong community.
Many do not have family ties left in Laos, do not speak the language and have never lived there, the resolution asserts. And with the Hmong’s history of aiding U.S. forces during the Vietnam War, there is worry about still facing retribution from Laos’ communist government. Based on stories of retaliation that Vietnamese and Cambodian refugees faced when they were deported back to those countries, the Hmong and Lao fear the same could happen to them. That could include marginalization, violence or death in Laos, the resolution stated.
In addition to sending a message to federal officials, Lor said the local resolution is also intended to show the city’s support to the local Hmong community.
Eau Claire has a sizable Hmong population that numbered 2,146 people in a 2017 estimate from the American Community Survey.
Last week the Eau Claire school board approved a resolution supporting the Hmong community and urging leaders to reconsider any proposal that would lead to deportation.
U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., introduced a bill that would halt any deportations to Laos for 72 months and reopen the immigration cases of those with final orders to be removed from the U.S.
She introduced the bill in the House on Feb. 28 and it has since been in the House Committee on the Judiciary.
Other Business
Also on this week’s Eau Claire City Council agendas:
• Road resurfacing projects for portions of Water and Lake streets will be up for public hearings on Monday night before the council will vote on them Tuesday.
• A $3 million project to build new bleachers and buildings for concessions, restrooms, apparel sales and equipment storage along the baselines at Carson Park’s baseball stadium is slated for approval. There will be a hearing on the project, which will be partially paid for by a community fundraising campaign, Monday before the council votes on it Tuesday.
• Creating a new program to encourage volunteers from businesses, churches, families, social organizations, schools and other local groups to help clean up city parks and trails will be considered during Tuesday’s meeting.