EAU CLAIRE — The city’s role will be limited in talks to reach a compromise between a developer proposing a new five-story downtown Eau Claire building and existing businesses located next to the property.
The City Council will vote during its 4 p.m. meeting today on a rezoning and site plan that would allow Merge Urban Development to move forward with its Andante project, which is slated for what is currently a public parking lot along the Eau Claire River.
Neighboring businesses Galloway Grille and Scooter’s currently use patios and parking on that city-owned land and have said losing those would hurt the restaurant and tavern.
City attorney Stephen Nick said Monday night that the city should not get involved in negotiating a compromise to retain patios for the businesses. Leases to use the city-owned land for the patios expired Dec. 31, he said, and the city has an agreement to sell the property to Merge for development.
“You should let those documents continue to operate and focus on the best possible site plan in your policy judgement,” he said.
The private parties are expected to work out a compromise among themselves, leaving today’s council decision to center on aspects of the Andante project itself.
Today’s points of debate would range from the building’s planned uses, size, sidewalk connections and other details of the multi-use building proposed by Merge, community development director Scott Allen said. Plans for the project include ground-floor space for a restaurant and several small businesses with the remaining four floors containing 76 apartments. The project includes underground parking, a small surface lot and leasing some spaces in a city parking ramp that’s a block away.
John Mogensen, who owns the Galloway Grille and Scooter’s buildings, said the latest version of the Andante plans show less surface parking than earlier drafts did.
“We feel there’s a shortage of parking in this area already,” he said.
Jody Kvapil, who owns the restaurant and co-owns the tavern, said when he sought approval to open Galloway Grille in 2007, the city allowed him to consider the neighboring public parking lot to meet requirements for customer parking.
And while plans for Andante show some surface parking, he said he doesn’t know if restaurant and bar patrons will be allowed to use it.
Merge representatives, Mogensen and Kvapil did meet last week to discuss some alternative plans to work toward a compromise. A memo from city economic development manager Aaron White noted that there was a dispute between the parties on how costs for the compromises would be divided up.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann said concerns of the two local businesses reached the council’s attention through a lengthy petition and communication from constituents. But he remarked that he’s optimistic a compromise can be reached with the developer.
“To me I think there’s a win-win opportunity here,” he said.
Allen said the city’s role in brokering any agreement between the developer and existing businesses should be limited to being a facilitator to set up those meetings. He noted that the city would not have a financial responsibility in a compromise reached between the private parties.
During Monday night’s public hearing on the project, Eau Claire resident Joe Mauer spoke in favor of the urban density proposed by the Andante project, but urged that property include ways to biologically filter water runoff instead of having it all go into the city’s stormwater system.
Also on Monday night, Susan Wolfgram, an affordable housing advocate, urged the City Council to postpone a vote on the Andante project today. She said that would give the private parties more time to discuss compromises as well as have Merge clarify what income level the apartments will be price for.