Embracing the Storm

A couple hours after the snow started to fall across the region on Tuesday, three bicyclists cruised down Folsom Street hill amidst what could be the Chippewa Valley’s largest snow accumulation in decades.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — The city of Eau Claire is urging car owners to utilize off-street parking or adhere to odd/even parking guidelines during daytime hours as the region is hit by what may be a record-breaking snowstorm.

Aaron Nicholson, Streets and Fleet manager for the city of Eau Claire, said preparations for the event — expected to bring upwards of 20 inches of snow by tonight — have been underway since the beginning of the week. All 37 of the city’s plow trucks were inspected and prepped, and plans were tentatively laid out.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.