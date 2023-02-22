A couple hours after the snow started to fall across the region on Tuesday, three bicyclists cruised down Folsom Street hill amidst what could be the Chippewa Valley’s largest snow accumulation in decades.
EAU CLAIRE — The city of Eau Claire is urging car owners to utilize off-street parking or adhere to odd/even parking guidelines during daytime hours as the region is hit by what may be a record-breaking snowstorm.
Aaron Nicholson, Streets and Fleet manager for the city of Eau Claire, said preparations for the event — expected to bring upwards of 20 inches of snow by tonight — have been underway since the beginning of the week. All 37 of the city’s plow trucks were inspected and prepped, and plans were tentatively laid out.
Eau Claire residents can expect to see 24/7 plow activity as two teams of 14 drivers rotate on 12-hour shifts through Friday, at the earliest.
In an effort to clear the roads more efficiently, Nicholson said he encourages people to keep their trash cans off street curbs, park in driveways or lots if they can, and — if they have to park on the street — try to stick to the side that corresponds with the date.
“If people could just have a habit of always following odd/even parking, even during the daytime during the winter months, then it’s a huge help to us,” Nicholson told the Leader-Telegram.
Today, that means parking on the odd side of the street.
As the winter storm progresses, Nicholson said the city’s plows will prioritize high-impact areas known as anti-ice patrol routes. These include 97 miles of high-traffic streets like Hastings Way, Golf Road and Vine Street. Hills will be salted continuously, as well.
Next, the plows will hit secondary streets, which generally circle places like schools or churches. Finally, the plows will hit residential streets.
According to a Streets and Fleet division news release, Eau Claire’s first full residential plow operation began at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday. As of Wednesday morning, a second round was planned for the same time today. A final round is slated for after the snowfall has ended.
“We’re definitely trying to stay on top of it,” Nicholson said. “I know people still have to go to work and do their thing … The biggest thing would just be patience.”
If possible, Eau Claire Fire Department Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang said drivers should avoid the road altogether.
“We would always recommend that, under any severe weather condition, only travel if you really need to travel,” Bertrang said. But, if driving can’t be avoided, he said it’s important for drivers to go slower, pay close attention to what they’re doing, make sure they have enough fuel, stock up on emergency supplies like blankets and food, make sure their cell is charged, and make sure someone knows where they’re going and when.
Bertrang said the Fire Department is coordinating with other city departments to best predict how operations may be impacted by the snow today. Extra sand has been loaded onto the department’s trucks in case it’s needed, but he anticipates Fire Department activity levels will be fairly standard for any snow event.
“Overall, we are doing the same thing that we always do on a daily basis to be prepared for emergencies in any conditions,” Bertrang said. “We expect that our street crews and our highway crews are going to be able to keep the streets relatively clear based on the operations that they put together for plowing, etc.”
In addition to taking extra precautions on the roads, Bertrang asked that Eau Claire residents warm their vehicles away from their homes and garages, clear snow from all fire hydrants and keep an eye out for any snow blockage on house vents that may result in carbon monoxide poisoning.
