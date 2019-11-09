Eau Claire city leaders and a nonprofit organization affiliated with UW-Eau Claire are nearing an agreement on taxation of an off-campus dormitory.
On Monday night, the City Council will meet its attorney to discuss details of an agreement that would end a legal dispute over property taxes for Aspenson Mogensen Hall, 222 Water St.
Blugold Real Estate — an arm of the university’s foundation — sued the city in June to seek tax-exempt status for the dormitory, but the two parties have been working to settle the matter out of court.
“The parties have been in an ongoing discussion on how to handle the project for tax purposes,” said Stephen Nick, city attorney.
Details of a pending agreement remain confidential, he said, and he will be providing the council with an update and seek direction from them at the end of Monday night’s meeting in closed session.
The council could then vote to approve an agreement during its Tuesday afternoon meeting, according to its agenda.
Blugold Real Estate paid its entire $223,044 tax bill last year and this year, but the lawsuit sought a refund of that money.
Blugold Real Estate has cited its nonprofit status and the property’s purpose as university housing as support for the tax exemption, which it said would also give a break to student renters.
However, the city had stated that the building was privately developed outside of the traditional UW System method for building dorms and its off-campus location are a couple reasons why it should pay property taxes.
The building also is in a tax increment finance district where taxes on new development pay for improvements in the Water Street area and a housing initiative in the Randall Park area.
Ownership of the building is divided up, though Blugold Real Estate owns most of it. The dormitory portion was valued at $11.15 million by the city assessor. Remaining parts of the building, namely ground-floor storefronts, and a neighboring lot are owned by developer John Mogensen and his partner Lisa Aspenson, are valued at $3.34 million by the city.
The dormitory began housing about 200 university students in fall 2017.
Other business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• A public hearing Monday night on the proposed 2020 budget will be followed with several votes to approve it during Tuesday’s meeting.
• City employees are poised to get 1.25% raises on Jan. 1 and July 1 based on a pay plan scheduled for a Monday night public discussion and then inclusion in next year’s budget.
• Proposed sewer service charge increases would add $5 to the average Eau Claire homeowner’s quarterly utility bill. That increase will be discussed Monday and voted on Tuesday.
• The final report of the Chippewa Valley Regional Housing Task force will be discussed Monday night.
• A presentation on the city’s role in the 2020 Census will be part of Monday night’s meeting.
• A parcel of excess city land on Eau Claire’s east side could be sold to a developer planning to build apartments for low-income residents and commercial space. Hoss Bros LLC is offering the city $60,000 to buy the land at 3155 Birch St.
• On Tuesday, the council will vote on asking the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to consider allowing Eau Claire to increase its water rates next year.
• The council will vote Tuesday on submitting the High Bridge and Soo Line Railroad Bridge for consideration on the National Register of Historic Places.