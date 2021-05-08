EAU CLAIRE — In addition to city-owned lots, ramps and curbside spots, Eau Claire will consider signing leases this week with private landowners to secure 57 stalls for the public in key downtown locations.
On Tuesday afternoon the City Council will vote on agreements with a developer John Mogensen and a church to designate spaces in their downtown parking lots for the general public.
The Mogensen property, also known as the Four Corners Parking Lot, is located on the north corner of South Barstow Street and East Grand Avenue, next to The Informalist restaurant and The Lismore Hotel.
“It’s one of the higher-demand lots in the downtown area,” said Leah Ness, deputy city engineer.
The city has long leased the parking lot’s 32 stalls, but a proposed price increase and deteriorating pavement conditions led to second thoughts about renewing that agreement earlier this year.
In February, a 5-5 tie vote of the City Council denied approval of a new lease that would’ve raised the annual rent from the $12,000 the city had been paying to $16,500.
During spring the city held negotiations to rewrite the lease and the council will consider that new version on Tuesday, which would keep the annual rent at $12,000.
That new lease also details the lot’s deteriorated condition, stating the pavement is “nearing the end of its useful life.”
“The parties agree the current condition of the property is due to normal wear and tear and the pavement surface is uneven and contains numerous potholes and is degraded in quality,” states the lease.
When the new lease is signed, the city is agreeing to seal cracks in the pavement with tar and paint over the faded stall lines, but not make other repairs that would significantly improve the lot’s condition. Filling potholes would be done at the city’s discretion, according to the proposed lease.
“We’re just maintaining to existing condition,” Ness said.
The lease was negotiated that way because improving the lot’s surface was viewed as more beneficial to the owner than the city as the lessee, she noted.
Spaces in the Four Corners Lot are currently free for the general public to use, but have a two-hour time limit. But the city is considering options for charging for parking there to both recoup costs of leasing the lot and encourage people to use it just for short-term visits downtown.
“There are different options we’re looking at for a type of payment system,” Ness said.
But before proposing parking meters, a payment kiosk or other way to charge for parking, the city is first going to consult with the South Barstow Business Improvement District to get business owners’ thoughts on what would work best there.
Depending on those talks, council approval and time it could take to get equipment, Ness said charging for parking at the lot could start as early as this summer.
The other parking lot the city is mulling a lease for is at the south corner of South Farwell and Lake streets. Owned by Christ Church Cathedral and usually vacant except when in use by parishioners, the city is looking to rent 25 spaces in the lot — about three-fifths of its total area.
The city hasn’t leased space in this lot before, Ness said, but is looking to do so now to offset the loss of public parking nearby where a new downtown bus transfer center is expected to begin construction this year.
A proposed lease for using the 25 stalls in the church’s lot has the city paying $1,000 a month through the end of 2022.
Whether this lot will require payments, permit or a time limit for using the public stalls in it has not yet been decided, Ness said.
Other Business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• Growth of two companies that share a building in Eau Claire’s Sky Park Industrial Center has one looking to create its own, new office building. Real Land Surveying is offering to pay $31,275 to buy 1.4 acres of land from the city, next to the building it currently occupies with Advanced Engineering Concepts.
• A $7,200 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will help train local 911 operators on giving instructions to people over the phone about performing emergency CPR. The city’s telecommunicators have coached callers through CPR on the phone since the ‘90s, but a 2017 state law requires employees be recertified twice a year and new hires attend training sessions.