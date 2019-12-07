Two older diesel-fueled riding lawn mowers used to groom Eau Claire city parks could be replaced with electric-powered models using state grants intended to reduce air pollution.
On Tuesday the City Council will vote on applying to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s Clean Diesel Grant program to help pay for the zero-emission electric mowers.
Ned Noel, associate city planner, said the mowers were targeted for replacement after a thorough look at the city’s fleet of vehicles and requirements of the grant program.
“We identified these lawn mowers as the best candidate,” he said.
That was partially due to the grant requiring that the vehicles to be replaced are scrapped, which is the plan for the mowers. For many of its trucks and other vehicles, Noel said the city typically trades them in after using them to help pay for the cost of new ones.
If awarded the grant, the city would have to pay for 55% of the mowers’ costs from its own budget.
Materials prepared in advance of Tuesday’s meeting didn’t include prices for new electric riding lawn mowers, but Noel said those will be presented to the council this week.
Eau Claire has until Jan. 3 to apply for the grant. Statewide, there is about $770,000 available to cities through the DNR grant program aimed at reducing emissions from older diesel engines.
Though replacing the city’s mowers aren’t expected to make a major impact, Noel said they will contribute toward clean energy goals the City Council set in March 2018. That goal calls for the city to run on 100% renewable energy by 2050.
Other Business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• The council will decide whether to appoint a new council member to fill a recently vacated seat before the upcoming April 7 election. Councilwoman Laura Benjamin resigned late last month from the council seat she won in last April’s election.
• Chippewa County’s request to consider a partnership to help develop a potential new business park will be considered. The county sent the request to all towns, villages and cities within its borders, which includes the far north side of Eau Claire.
• Requests to rezone property off Seymour Road for new single-family homes and land at the west end of Lorch Avenue for apartment buildings will be subject to public hearings on Monday night before the council votes on them during Tuesday’s meeting.
• The Eau Claire Figure Skating Club is poised to sign a five-year agreement with the city for use of Hobbs Ice Center. The club will pay $5,000 annually, but get free and reduced-price ice time for events that bring new and beginning skaters along with use of meeting and storage rooms.