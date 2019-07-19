A local judge delivered Eau Claire’s second victory this week in challenges to the city’s ability to use tax incremental financing districts to spur economic development.
On Friday morning, Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless dismissed the remaining legal points in a lawsuit that was largely decided in June 2018 by the state Supreme Court.
“We were always confident this is the result we’d get,” said Douglas Hoffer, deputy city attorney.
Brought in 2015 by group Voters With Facts and conservative legal organization Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the lawsuit disputed the city’s use of developer incentives for a downtown redevelopment project.
Judges in lower courts ruled in the city’s favor and the plaintiffs appealed the case all the way to the state Supreme Court.
The state’s high court upheld the city’s use of developer incentives in a TIF district that helped fund construction of the $85 million Confluence Project, which includes a downtown arts center and mixed-use building with apartments for UW-Eau Claire students and ground-floor commercial space.
Though ruling in the city’s favor, the state Supreme Court did send the case back to the county court for a certiorari review, allowing the plaintiffs to argue a few limited parts of the case. However, the legal standard for review presumes the city’s decisions were right, which gave WILL and Voters With Facts an uphill battle.
In a hearing that lasted less than an hour, Harless reviewed records and confirmed the city did follow state laws when creating the TIF district.
It was the second blow to local plaintiffs and the legal group helping them that have contested the city’s use of the districts, which use property taxes on new buildings within those areas to pay for city improvements intended to encourage private development.
“We’re disappointed with both of these courts’ rulings,” Tom Kamenick, WILL deputy counsel and litigation manager, said in a news release.
On Wednesday, county Judge Michael Schumacher dismissed a lawsuit over a different city TIF district on Water Street because WILL and Voters With Facts filed it after a deadline set by state law.
In response to that case’s dismissal, Kamenick contended the six-month time limit to file a legal challenge to a TIF district puts plaintiffs in an “impossible position.” Steps needed to formally contest a TIF district by filing a claim, getting it rejected and then filing a lawsuit can take up to eight months, he added.
Hoffer replied that the groups took significantly longer to file their case after the Water Street TIF was established in September 2017.
“They waited 18 months,” he said, “and to this day I’m not sure what they were waiting for.”
The plaintiffs said this is not necessarily the end of its challenges to Eau Claire.
“We’re exploring all our options at the moment, including appealing the cases,” Kamenick said in the news release.
After over four years of judges backing the city in lawsuits challenging its TIF use, Hoffer said the record speaks for itself.
“At at certain point, it seems to me the message the city complied with the law is pretty clear,” he said.
Hoffer also points to downtown’s revitalization in recent years as further evidence that the city has been doing a good job with its use of tax increment financing.
“It’s really been an overwhelming success,” he said.